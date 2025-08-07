Get To Know Michigan’s Top Rushing Touchdown Record-Holders

The University of Michigan's football program has been known for its run-centric attack throughout the first half of the 2020s, and its smashmouth style has left an imprint on the record books. Let's take a look at some of the rushing touchdown record holders.

Career Rushing Touchdowns Record: Blake Corum, 58

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images Blake Corum of the Michigan Wolverines scores a touchdown during a game.

Blake Corum's career began in the tumultuous and COVID-19-shortened season, which saw the Michigan football team accrue an unsightly 2-4 record. Partly due to the six-game season and partly to limited opportunity, Corum tallied just two rushing touchdowns in his freshman campaign. Corum didn't have a single-digit rushing touchdown again in his career.

Despite playing second-fiddle to fellow running back Hassan Haskins in 2021 — whose 2021 effort ranks second on the single-season rushing touchdown leaderboard with 20 — Corum proved his worth in the loaded backfield. He collected 11 rushing touchdowns and placed himself as the clear lead back to replace the graduating Haskins.

Corum scored 18 rushing touchdowns in his junior season in 2022, but an injury against Illinois late in the season sidelined him for the Wolverines' postseason. He decided to forgo the NFL draft to seek one more chance at a national championship. And in his senior season, he exploded for a program-record 27 rushing touchdowns and helped Michigan capture the elusive national championship.

Corum surpassed Anthony Thomas' career mark of 55 set from 1997-2000 for sole possession of the program record.

Single Season Rushing Touchdown Record: Blake Corum, 27

Harry How/Getty Images Blake Corum of the Michigan Wolverines scores a touchdown during a game.

Corum's aforementioned senior season blew all the previous seasons out of the water. Before Corum's dominant season, Haskins held the record at 20 touchdowns. Corum matched that number in the penultimate regular season game against Maryland, and came into sole possession of the record at home against rivals Ohio State.

The Wolverines played three postseason games in 2023, aiding Corum in expanding his lead in this category. He rushed for five touchdowns in those three games, including two in No. 1 Michigan's 34-13 win over No. Washington in the National Championship Game.

Not many Wolverines get the chance to play 15 games in a single season, and even more rarely are they as prolific at smuggling the ball into the end zone as Corum. With these circumstances, it may be quite a while before someone threatens to dethrone Corum in this category.

Single Game Rushing Touchdown Record: Ron Johnson, Hassan Haskins, And Blake Corum (Tie), 5

Dylan Buell/Getty Images Hassan Haskins of the Michigan Wolverines scores a touchdown during a game.

The single-game record for the Wolverines is a three-way tie between a trio of former greats. Here's a closer look at each of those historic performances.

Ron Johnson (1968)

In 1968, Michigan demolished Wisconsin in Ann Arbor 34-9. All five of the Wolverines' touchdowns were scored by running back Ron Johnson. The Badgers, who ended the season 0-10, stood no chance against the explosive Johnson, as he rushed for a then-NCAA record 347 yards in that same game.

Hassan Haskins (2021)

When Michigan finally broke its eight-game losing streak against Ohio State in 2021, Hassan Haskins was at the front of it all. His five touchdowns tied the program record and propelled the Wolverines to a win in a snow-filled Big House that forced the Wolverines into their first College Football Playoff.

Blake Corum (2022)

Not to be outdone by his predecessor, Blake Corum also posted a five-touchdown outing the very next year against Connecticut. Michigan trounced the Huskies 59-0, thanks in no small part to Corum's big outing.

With the Wolverines' play style so ground-oriented in recent years, it wouldn't come as much of a surprise if another player joined these three or even surpassed the trio.