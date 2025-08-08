Lions vs Falcons: Odds, Spread, and Total

Following a disappointing Hall of Fame Game against the Los Angeles Chargers last week, the Detroit Lions are hoping to recover.

In the Chargers game, the Lions rested their starters, and their second- and third-string players performed poorly. After one quarter, Detroit was down 14-0 and had fallen 34-7. In the second half, the Lions offense was shut out and in the end, they turned the ball over five times. Kyle Allen, the quarterback, went 9 of 14 and recorded two interceptions. They only converted once on third down, and the penalties were extremely severe.

With an 8-9 record at the end of the previous season, the Atlanta Falcons came in second in the NFC South Division. The Falcons aim to stay healthy overall and will use a number of defensive rookies in this game. Atlanta will gradually begin to resolve positional conflicts and assess their depth chart from top to bottom.

Spread

Lions -3.5 (-110)

Falcons +3.5 (-114)

Moneyline

Lions -198

Falcons +165

Total

Over 33.5 (+108)

Under 33.5 (-121)

*The above data was collected on August 8, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Lions vs Falcons Betting Trends

Detroit is 13-7 ATS in its last 20 games.

The total has gone OVER in six of Detroit's last seven games.

Detroit is 14-3 SU in its last 17 games.

Atlanta is 1-6-1 ATS in its last eight games.

The total has gone UNDER in six of Atlanta's last nine games.

Atlanta is 2-6 SU in its last eight games.

Lions vs Falcons Injury Reports

Detroit Lions

Dominic Lovett, WR - Questionable

Ennis Rakestraw Jr. CB - Questionable

Kye Robichaux, RB - Injured Reserve

Jamarco Jones, OT - Questionable

Dan Jackson, S - Injured Reserve

Pat O'Connor, DE - Questionable

Kenny Yeboah, TE - Questionable

Dan Skipper, OT - Questionable

Terrion Arnold, CB - Questionable

Sione Vaki, RB - Questionable

Alim McNeill, DT - Out

Levi Onwuzurike, DE - Out

Mekhi Wingo, DT - Out

Malcolm Rodriguez, LB - Out

Miles Frazier, G - Out

Khalil Dorsey, CB - Out

Josh Paschal, DE - Out

Atlanta Falcons

Darnell Mooney, WR - Questionable

Malik Verdon, S - Out

Troy Andersen, LB - Out

Lions vs Falcons Predictions and Picks

In terms of points scored, points against, rushing yards, and passing yards, Detroit finished second last season. In this game, the Lions will undoubtedly start stronger than they did in their opening preseason match. Despite being a top-two club on both sides of the ball the previous season, the offense and defense were completely lacking. Despite their offensive struggles against the defense during training camp, head coach Dan Campbell thinks the Lions are on the verge of improving.

Atlanta tied for 13th place in points scored, tied for 10th place in running yards, fifth in passing yards, and 23rd in points allowed during the previous season. The Falcons had a 0–3 preseason in 2024. They lost the next two games by close scores after being shut out 31-0 in the opening game. In recent news, Darnell Mooney is expected to miss several weeks with a shoulder injury, and Jalon Walker is expected to play in the first preseason game despite a previous hamstring injury.

Best Bet: Lions Spread