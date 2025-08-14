LionsTigersPistonsRed Wings
Michigan Hockey Has Record-Tying NHL Draft Class

Michigan hockey produced only one first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, but the school still ended up tying its own record for the number of total selections in a…

Matt Dolloff
Will Horcoff poses with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman after being drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft.
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Michigan hockey produced only one first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, but the school still ended up tying its own record for the number of total selections in a single draft.

Starting with center Will Horcoff, the 24th overall selection to the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Wolverines ended up with seven total picks in the 2025 draft class. It ties the program record first set in 1990 and tied in 2007, 2015, and 2021.

Horcoff, 18, played two seasons with the U.S. National Development Team before committing to Michigan for the 2024-25 campaign. He played one season for the Wolverines, scoring four goals and 10 points in 18 games.

The rest of the Wolverines' draft selections have played in various junior leagues before committing to playing at Michigan starting in the 2025-26 season. Check out the full list of Michigan's 2025 draft picks across the NHL below.

NameHometownPositionTeamPick
Will HorcoffEdmonton, AlbertaCenterPittsburgh Penguins1st Round, 24th Overall
Malcolm SpenceHamilton, OntarioLeft WingNew York Rangers2nd Round, 43rd Overall
Cole McKinneyLake Forest, IllinoisCenterSan Jose Sharks2nd Round, 53rd Overall
Jack IvankovicMississauga, OntarioGoaltenderNashville Predators2nd Round, 58th Overall
Drew SchockChicago, IllinoisDefensemanAnaheim Ducks4th Round, 101st Overall
Asher BarnettChicago, IllinoisDefensemanEdmonton Oilers5th Round, 131st Overall
Aidan ParkNewport Beach, CaliforniaCenterEdmonton Oilers7th Round, 223rd Overall

After the conclusion of the 2025 draft, Michigan hockey now has 194 total NHL Draft selections in its history. They're up to 30 straight years with at least one pick. And now that they're riding three straight appearances in the Frozen Four, that streak figures to continue.

Michigan men's ice hockey kicks off the 2024-25 season Oct. 3-4, when they play back-to-back home games against Mercyhurst.

