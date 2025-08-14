Michigan Hockey Has Record-Tying NHL Draft Class

Michigan hockey produced only one first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, but the school still ended up tying its own record for the number of total selections in a single draft.

Starting with center Will Horcoff, the 24th overall selection to the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Wolverines ended up with seven total picks in the 2025 draft class. It ties the program record first set in 1990 and tied in 2007, 2015, and 2021.

Horcoff, 18, played two seasons with the U.S. National Development Team before committing to Michigan for the 2024-25 campaign. He played one season for the Wolverines, scoring four goals and 10 points in 18 games.

The rest of the Wolverines' draft selections have played in various junior leagues before committing to playing at Michigan starting in the 2025-26 season. Check out the full list of Michigan's 2025 draft picks across the NHL below.

Name Hometown Position Team Pick Will Horcoff Edmonton, Alberta Center Pittsburgh Penguins 1st Round, 24th Overall Malcolm Spence Hamilton, Ontario Left Wing New York Rangers 2nd Round, 43rd Overall Cole McKinney Lake Forest, Illinois Center San Jose Sharks 2nd Round, 53rd Overall Jack Ivankovic Mississauga, Ontario Goaltender Nashville Predators 2nd Round, 58th Overall Drew Schock Chicago, Illinois Defenseman Anaheim Ducks 4th Round, 101st Overall Asher Barnett Chicago, Illinois Defenseman Edmonton Oilers 5th Round, 131st Overall Aidan Park Newport Beach, California Center Edmonton Oilers 7th Round, 223rd Overall

After the conclusion of the 2025 draft, Michigan hockey now has 194 total NHL Draft selections in its history. They're up to 30 straight years with at least one pick. And now that they're riding three straight appearances in the Frozen Four, that streak figures to continue.