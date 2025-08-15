Detroit Tigers vs Minnesota Twins Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Detroit Tigers will look to continue their winning streak in their game against the Minnesota Twins tonight. Somehow, the Tigers lost their last series to their divisional rival, despite the Twins selling off nearly every single major asset at the trade deadline. Vengeance is a couple of wins away for Detroit as it cruises to the AL Central title.

One of the Tigers' own deadline acquisitions will make the start tonight. Charlie Morton, who is now 41 years old, has had one of the worst seasons of his career, posting a 5.48 ERA and a 1.53 WHIP in 25 appearances. His last start was an indication of Morton's level of pitching, as the Los Angeles Angels walloped him for six runs in four innings. The Twins are not typically an intimidating offense, but any lineup seems capable of an explosion against Morton.

Somehow, Minnesota does not have a much better pitching situation. The Twins, as a result of a couple of injuries and their deadline fire sale, are short of starters. No pitcher has been announced for tonight's game, making it likely that the bullpen is called upon to handle all nine innings. That is a horrifying proposition, given that the Twins have one of the worst bullpens in the entire league, especially now that the deadline departures have opened up even more severe holes in the depth chart.

Spread

Tigers -1.5 (+122)

Twins +1.5 (-144)

Moneyline

Tigers -129

Twins +113

Totals

Over 9.5 (-106)

Under 9.5 (-112)

The above data was collected on Aug. 15, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Tigers vs Twins Betting Trends

The Tigers are 58-65 ATS this year.

The Tigers are 15-19 ATS against AL Central opponents.

The under is 18-15-1 when Detroit plays a divisional opponent.

The Twins are 59-62 ATS this season.

The Twins are 20-15 ATS against AL Central opponents.

The under is 30-26-2 when Minnesota plays at home.

Tigers vs Twins Injury Reports

Detroit Tigers

Parker Meadows, CF - Out.

Matt Vierling, OF - Out.

Paul Sewald, RP - Out.

Alex Lange, RP - Out.

Minnesota Twins

Christian Vazquez, UTIL - Out.

Anthony Misiewicz, RP - Out.

David Festa, SP - Out.

Simeon Woods Richardson, SP - Out.

Tigers vs Twins Predictions and Picks

Craig Forde of Statsalt writes, "This is the last series of the season between the division rivals. Through their first nine meetings, the Tigers own a 5-4 advantage. Detroit looked as if they may run away with the American League, but their second-half showing has left a lot to be desired. As solid as Morton has been through his many years, he hasn't been so this season, which tells you a lot about the Tigers' situation if they needed to get him.

"The 41-year-old had a 5.50 ERA over his last six starts, with seven home runs and 15 walks allowed. Teams are hitting .276 against Morton, and he's hit 11 batters. The Twins are also dealing with a new starter who didn't necessarily improve the pitching staff. However, Urena is not expected to log many innings, so I would expect him to be able to get the ball to the bullpen without too much damage. Last time out, he allowed a run over three innings, but he'll also need to improve on the four walks allowed.