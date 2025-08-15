Dolphins vs Lions: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Miami Dolphins face the Detroit Lions in Week 2 of the preseason.

The Dolphins and the Chicago Bears tied 24-24. Miami led by four at halftime, trailed by three entering the fourth quarter, then scored 10 points in the fourth. The statistics were very even on both sides of the ball, but Miami committed two turnovers and lost in time of possession. They did well on third and fourth down conversions, but they committed a lot of penalties. QB Zach Wilson completed 5-of-9 passes for 96 yards.

The Lions played an extra preseason game and are 1-1. They recovered from an awful first preseason game to defeat the Atlanta Falcons 17-10. Detroit was down three at halftime, but scored 10 in the third quarter, while the defense recorded a shutout in the second half. The rushing and third-down defenses did well. The offense performed well on third downs but turned the ball over twice. QB Kyle Allen completed 7-of-8 passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns.

Spread

Dolphins -2 (-119)

Lions +2 (-104)

Moneyline

Dolphins -144

Lions +108

Total

OVER 36.5 (-120)

UNDER 36.5 (-109)

*The above data was collected on August 15, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Dolphins vs Lions Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in eight of Miami's last 12 games.

Miami is 7-3 SU in its last 10 games against Detroit.

The total has gone UNDER in seven of Miami's last 10 games on the road.

Detroit is 12-6 ATS in its last 18 games.

The total has gone OVER in six of Detroit's last eight games.

Detroit is 15-3 SU in its last 18 games.

Dolphins vs Lions Injury Reports

Miami Dolphins

Chop Robinson, LB - Questionable

Jaylen Waddle, WR - Questionable

Tyreek Hill, WR - Questionable

Jaelan Phillips, LB - Questionable

Alexander Mattison, RB - Injured Reserve

Darren Waller, TE - Out

Elijah Campbell, S - Questionable

Jalin Conyers, TE - Injured Reserve

Austin Jackson, G - Questionable

Alec Ingold, FB - Questionable

Kader Kohou, CB - Injured Reserve

Bayron Matos, OT - Questionable

Obinna Eze, OT - Injured Reserve

Ashtyn Davis, S - Questionable

Aaron Brewer, G - Questionable

Artie Burns, CB - Injured Reserve

Liam Eichenberg, OT - Out

Jason Maitre, CB - Injured Reserve

Detroit Lions

Ahmed Hassanein, DE - Questionable

Morice Norris, S - Questionable

Colby Sorsdal, OT - Injured Reserve

Justin Herron, OT - Injured Reserve

Kenny Yeboah, TE - Injured Reserve

Taylor Decker, OT - Questionable

Sione Vaki, RB - Questionable

Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB - Injured Reserve

Dominic Lovett, WR - Questionable

Kye Robichaux, RB - Injured Reserve

Jamarco Jones, OT - Questionable

Dan Jackson, S - Injured Reserve

Pat O'Connor, DE - Questionable

Dan Skipper, OT - Questionable

Terrion Arnold, CB - Questionable

Alim McNeill, DT - Out

Levi Onwuzurike, DE - Out

Mekhi Wingo, DT - Out

Malcolm Rodriguez, LB - Out

Miles Frazier, G - Out

Khalil Dorsey, CB - Out

Josh Paschal, DE - Out

Dolphins vs Lions Predictions and Picks

In preseason, Miami is ranked 22nd in passing yards, 16th in rushing yards, 14th in points scored, and 17th in points allowed. Miami had a joint practice with Detroit, and the Lions' defense completely shut down the Dolphins' offensive flow. Wilson struggled in practice, even coming off a strong first preseason game. Finally, the Miami offensive line struggled against the Lions' pass rush.

In the preseason, Detroit is ranked 28th in passing yards, 18th in rushing yards, 26th in total points scored, and 14th in points allowed. In the joint practice, Amon-Ra St. Brown had a terrific day in the red zone, while quarterback Jared Goff had a strong offensive day as well. Detroit will want to reduce turnovers, ramp up the attack, and get things going early.

Best Bet: Lions Moneyline