Dolphins vs Lions: Odds, Spread, and Total
The Miami Dolphins face the Detroit Lions in Week 2 of the preseason. The Dolphins and the Chicago Bears tied 24-24. Miami led by four at halftime, trailed by three entering the fourth quarter, then scored 10 points in the…
The Dolphins and the Chicago Bears tied 24-24. Miami led by four at halftime, trailed by three entering the fourth quarter, then scored 10 points in the fourth. The statistics were very even on both sides of the ball, but Miami committed two turnovers and lost in time of possession. They did well on third and fourth down conversions, but they committed a lot of penalties. QB Zach Wilson completed 5-of-9 passes for 96 yards.
The Lions played an extra preseason game and are 1-1. They recovered from an awful first preseason game to defeat the Atlanta Falcons 17-10. Detroit was down three at halftime, but scored 10 in the third quarter, while the defense recorded a shutout in the second half. The rushing and third-down defenses did well. The offense performed well on third downs but turned the ball over twice. QB Kyle Allen completed 7-of-8 passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns.
Spread
- Dolphins -2 (-119)
- Lions +2 (-104)
Moneyline
- Dolphins -144
- Lions +108
Total
- OVER 36.5 (-120)
- UNDER 36.5 (-109)
*The above data was collected on August 15, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Dolphins vs Lions Betting Trends
- The total has gone OVER in eight of Miami's last 12 games.
- Miami is 7-3 SU in its last 10 games against Detroit.
- The total has gone UNDER in seven of Miami's last 10 games on the road.
- Detroit is 12-6 ATS in its last 18 games.
- The total has gone OVER in six of Detroit's last eight games.
- Detroit is 15-3 SU in its last 18 games.
Dolphins vs Lions Injury Reports
Miami Dolphins
- Chop Robinson, LB - Questionable
- Jaylen Waddle, WR - Questionable
- Tyreek Hill, WR - Questionable
- Jaelan Phillips, LB - Questionable
- Alexander Mattison, RB - Injured Reserve
- Darren Waller, TE - Out
- Elijah Campbell, S - Questionable
- Jalin Conyers, TE - Injured Reserve
- Austin Jackson, G - Questionable
- Alec Ingold, FB - Questionable
- Kader Kohou, CB - Injured Reserve
- Bayron Matos, OT - Questionable
- Obinna Eze, OT - Injured Reserve
- Ashtyn Davis, S - Questionable
- Aaron Brewer, G - Questionable
- Artie Burns, CB - Injured Reserve
- Liam Eichenberg, OT - Out
- Jason Maitre, CB - Injured Reserve
Detroit Lions
- Ahmed Hassanein, DE - Questionable
- Morice Norris, S - Questionable
- Colby Sorsdal, OT - Injured Reserve
- Justin Herron, OT - Injured Reserve
- Kenny Yeboah, TE - Injured Reserve
- Taylor Decker, OT - Questionable
- Sione Vaki, RB - Questionable
- Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB - Injured Reserve
- Dominic Lovett, WR - Questionable
- Kye Robichaux, RB - Injured Reserve
- Jamarco Jones, OT - Questionable
- Dan Jackson, S - Injured Reserve
- Pat O'Connor, DE - Questionable
- Dan Skipper, OT - Questionable
- Terrion Arnold, CB - Questionable
- Alim McNeill, DT - Out
- Levi Onwuzurike, DE - Out
- Mekhi Wingo, DT - Out
- Malcolm Rodriguez, LB - Out
- Miles Frazier, G - Out
- Khalil Dorsey, CB - Out
- Josh Paschal, DE - Out
Dolphins vs Lions Predictions and Picks
In preseason, Miami is ranked 22nd in passing yards, 16th in rushing yards, 14th in points scored, and 17th in points allowed. Miami had a joint practice with Detroit, and the Lions' defense completely shut down the Dolphins' offensive flow. Wilson struggled in practice, even coming off a strong first preseason game. Finally, the Miami offensive line struggled against the Lions' pass rush.
In the preseason, Detroit is ranked 28th in passing yards, 18th in rushing yards, 26th in total points scored, and 14th in points allowed. In the joint practice, Amon-Ra St. Brown had a terrific day in the red zone, while quarterback Jared Goff had a strong offensive day as well. Detroit will want to reduce turnovers, ramp up the attack, and get things going early.
Best Bet: Lions Moneyline
The Lions performed well on both sides of the ball during their joint practice with the Dolphins. Detroit appears to be heading in the right direction in terms of practice, while the Dolphins seek to reduce penalties and gain more control over time of possession.