Michigan football handed punishment for sign-stealing scandal

The Michigan Wolverines football program has learned of its official punishment for a recruiting scandal dating back to the 2023 season.

Perhaps more notable is what the team avoided in its penalties. The NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions ruled that the Wolverines will not be forced to vacate any wins, including their 2023 National Championship victory over Washington, and will not be banned from postseason play in 2025. The full penalties are detailed in a new report by Pete Thamel and Dan Wetzel at ESPN.

Former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has been hit with a 10-year show-cause penalty, banning him from future NCAA hires during that timeframe. Harbaugh needs to serve out his current four-year show-cause from a past ruling, effectively banning him from college football for the next 14 years.

Former Michigan staffer Conor Stalions was also hit with a show-cause penalty for eight years, while former assistant Denard Robinson received a show-cause for three years. Current Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore is also facing suspensions of two games in 2025 (Games 3 and 4) and an additional one-game ban at the start of the 2026 season.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates after defeating the Washington Huskies in the 2024 CFP National Championship game.

Michigan is also facing a massive financial penalty. According to ESPN, fines include an initial $50,000, plus percentages of to-be-determined budgets: 10% of the football budget, 10% of scholarships, and all revenue from postseason competition in 2025 and 2026. ESPN estimates the fines could reach as high as $30 million, with around $20 million of that coming from postseason revenue alone.

A report from the NCAA described Stalions' critical role in the program's illegal advance-scouting operation:

"Stalions directed and arranged for individuals to conduct off-campus, in-person scouting of Michigan's future regular-season opponents. In doing so, Stalions purchased game tickets and transferred them to those individuals, who included another staff member, interns and acquaintances of Stalions. The network of individuals was referred to as the 'KGB.' While in attendance, they filmed the signal callers on the future opponents' sidelines and then provided that film to Stalions. Using the footage they collected -- which Stalions referred to as 'dirty film' -- Stalions then deciphered opponents' signals. Stalions and other individuals involved in the scheme acknowledged or corroborated this process. Additionally, on one occasion, Stalions personally attended a future opponent's contest."

Michigan responded to the initial accusations in a 137-page document arguing against "numerous factually unsupported infractions," and alleging that it "exaggerates aggravating factors and ignores mitigating facts," according to ESPN.