Astros vs Tigers: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Houston Astros face the Detroit Tigers in a three-game set.

The Astros are 69-55 and lead the AL West Division. Houston has a game and a half lead over the Seattle Mariners. They just finished 3-3 on a six-game homestand. Houston lost two of three games to the Baltimore Orioles, including two shutouts. They fell 12-0 in the finale with only six hits.

The Tigers are 73-53 and lead the AL Central Division. Detroit is only a half-game behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the league's top record. They just finished 5-2 on a seven-game road trip. The Tigers won three of four games against the Minnesota Twins. A couple of games were tight, but they lost the finale 8-1.

Spread

Astros +1.5 (-175)

Tigers -1.5 (+142)

Moneyline

Astros +125

Tigers -138

Total

OVER 8.5 (-110)

UNDER 8.5 (-110)

*The above data was collected on Aug. 17, and may have changed since writing.

Astros vs Tigers Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in nine of Houston's last 12 games.

The total has gone OVER in five of Houston's last six games on the road.

The total has gone OVER in four of Houston's last five games when playing on the road against Detroit.

Detroit is 4-1 SU in its last five games.

The total has gone OVER in five of Detroit's last five games at home.

The total has gone OVER in four of Detroit's last five games when playing at home against Houston.

Astros vs Tigers Injury Reports

Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez, LF - 60-day IL

Jake Meyers, CF - 10-day IL

Isaac Paredes, 3B - 60-day IL

Brendan Rodgers, 2B - 60-day IL

Zach Dezenzo, LF - 60-day IL

Cesar Hernandez, LF - Day-to-day

Pedro Leon, RF - 60-day IL

Camilo Diaz, SS - Day-to-day

Detroit Tigers

Parker Meadows, CF - 10-Day IL

Matt Vierling, CF - 10-day IL

Franyerber Montilla, SS - Day-to-day

Bryce Rainer, SS - Day-to-day

Astros vs Tigers Predictions and Picks

Houston is 31-28 on the road and 5-5 over their past 10 games. The Astros rank 19th in runs scored, third in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging percentage. They are 12th in terms of ERA for pitching.

Jose Altuve leads the team in homers. In the Baltimore series, he got two hits, including a home run and an RBI. Houston will seek consistency on both sides of the ball and hopes to clean things up against another division leader. Spencer Arrighetti, the Astros' pitcher, is 1-3 with a 6.38 ERA. He has only had one excellent start this season and has been inconsistent in his other four.

Detroit is 39-24 at home and 7-3 over its previous 10 games. The Tigers rank eighth in runs, 15th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging percentage. They rank 11th in terms of ERA for pitching.

Riley Greene currently leads the team in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. He had two hits throughout the Minnesota series. The Tigers recently completed a successful road trip that included both high-scoring games and close pitching duels. The Tigers' starting pitcher is Jack Flaherty, who has a 6-12 record and a 4.76 ERA. He has made nine great starts this season, but his past two have been poor.

Best Bet: Over