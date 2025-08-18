Ranking The Most Notable NFL Quarterbacks To Come Out Of Michigan

As a blue-blood college football program, it's no surprise that the University of Michigan has produced an endless stream of players for the NFL.

While the vast majority of those players are on the defensive side of the ball or on the offensive line, the Wolverines have still produced a handful of notable talents on offense, especially at quarterback. While there's one big name that every sports fan knows about, there are several lesser-known Wolverine signal-callers who are equally worthy of the spotlight for their time on campus and in the big leagues.

Here are the five most notable NFL quarterbacks that came out of accomplished careers at the University of Michigan...

5. Chad Henne, 2004-07

Stephen Dunn/Getty Images Chad Henne #7 of the Michigan Wolverines drops back to pass against the Texas Longhorns in the 91st Rose Bowl Game on Jan. 1, 2005.

Regardless of the results of Henne's NFL career, any list of notable Michigan quarterbacks would be incomplete without his name. He's the Wolverines' all-time leader in both passing yards and touchdowns, leading some of the most electric passing attacks fielded in Ann Arbor.

Additionally, Henne owns one of the highest draft selections ever by a Michigan quarterback, as he was selected with the 57th overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins. Henne might not have panned out in the NFL, but his campus contributions will forever burn his name into the minds of Michigan fans everywhere.

4. Jim Harbaugh, 1983-86

Stacy Revere/Getty Images Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates after defeating the Washington Huskies during the 2024 CFP National Championship game.

Strangely enough, Harbaugh's career as Michigan's quarterback is probably the least notable stint of his illustrious football career. That is more of an indication of how successful Harbaugh has been than a knock on his play as a Wolverine. During his three years as a starter, Harbaugh proved himself to be a deadly deep passer with a nose for chunk plays, ending his senior season in third place for the Heisman Trophy.

That placement helped Harbaugh shift to the NFL in the offseason, when the Chicago Bears selected him 26th overall in the 1987 NFL Draft. Living up to a first-round draft status is a tough task for every single draftee, and Harbaugh was no exception.

He did earn the starting job for several different teams throughout his career, but failed to fulfill the expectations that came with the hype around his selection. However, Harbaugh's excellent coaching career upon his return to Michigan and his current run as the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers make him one of the most recognizable Wolverine quarterbacks of all time.

3. Brian Griese: 1995-97

Jamie Squire/Getty Images Quarterback Brian Griese of the Michigan State Wolverines calls a play during a game.

This list wouldn't be complete without the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Bob Griese. Brian helped lead the Wolverines to a share of the national championship in his junior year in 1997, when he led the Big Ten in completion percentage at 63.2%. Michigan that season was better known for its ground-and-pound run game and the three-phase dominance of Heisman Trophy winner Charles Woodson, but Griese managed games and limited turnovers, which are key to winning football at the quarterback position. Griese parlayed the 1997 campaign into a third-round selection in the 1998 NFL Draft and an 11-year pro career.

2. JJ McCarthy, 2021-23

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images J.J. McCarthy #9 of the Michigan Wolverines throws a touchdown pass during a game.

It might be a surprise to see McCarthy ranked above a guy like Brian Griese, but it is for good reason. McCarthy has a couple of distinctions. The first is that he was a crucial part of Michigan's championship run in 2023, the first title victory for the Wolverines since 1997. Second is the fact that McCarthy was the second Michigan quarterback to ever be selected in the first round, and the only one to ever be taken in the top 10. Those accomplishments alone are notable enough to grant McCarthy a place above other Michigan quarterbacks on this list.

Additionally, McCarthy has a legitimate chance to be the second-most successful professional quarterback that the Wolverines have ever produced. He will make his first start for the Minnesota Vikings when the NFL season kicks off in September, and McCarthy is expected to give the Vikings a chance at contention right away.

1. Tom Brady, 1996-99

Andy Lyons/Getty Images Tom Brady #10, Quarterback for the University of Michigan Wolverines in motion running the football downfield during a game.

Unsurprisingly, Brady is far and away the most notable Wolverine quarterback to ever play in the NFL. The legend even managed to capture a national championship at Michigan, even if it came as the backup in 1997. While his last two campaigns on campus were not statistically elite, they were enough to get Brady drafted in the sixth round, a choice that would change both the history of the New England Patriots and the NFL as a whole.

Not much needs to be said about Brady's time in the NFL. Seven Super Bowl victories is unlikely to be equalled by any quarterback for a long while, and the run of three titles in four of Brady's first seasons as a starter is truly ridiculous. Add in three MVP awards, five Super Bowl MVP awards, and 15 Pro Bowl selections, and Brady has an absolutely undeniable case for being the greatest football player of all time.

Legacies Fom Campus To The NFL

While the Wolverines do not have the deepest legacy at quarterback, the program has produced multiple legendary players who carried their legacy from Ann Arbor to the NFL, with one member of the list continuing his legacy on the sidelines.