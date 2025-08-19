Astros vs Tigers: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Houston Astros look to bounce back after another shutout loss.

The Astros are 69-56 and lead the AL West Division. Houston has a game and a half lead over the Seattle Mariners. The Astros dropped Game 1 10-0. The game was scoreless after three innings. The Detroit Tigers then scored in four consecutive innings, including a couple of four-run rallies. Houston only got five hits, all from the top half of the lineup.

The Tigers are 74-53 and lead the AL Central Division. Detroit is a half-game ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays for the league's top record. The Tigers' offense had 13 hits in Game 1, which were spread throughout the lineup. Colt Keith, the leadoff hitter, led the way with three hits, including a home run and two RBI. Detroit's pitching staff also recorded its third shutout in six games.

Spread

Astros +1.5 (-182)

Tigers -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline

Astros +120

Tigers -154

Total

OVER 6.5 (-127)

UNDER 6.5 (-101)

*The above data was collected on Aug. 19, and may have changed since writing.

Astros vs Tigers Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 10 of Houston's last 13 games.

The total has gone OVER in six of Houston's last seven games on the road.

The total has gone OVER in five of Houston's last six games when playing on the road against Detroit.

Detroit is 5-1 SU in its last six games.

The total has gone OVER in six of Detroit's last six games at home.

The total has gone OVER in five of Detroit's last six games when playing at home against Houston.

Astros vs Tigers Injury Reports

Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez, LF - 60-day IL

Jake Meyers, CF - 10-day IL

Isaac Paredes, 3B - 60-day IL

Brendan Rodgers, 2B - 60-day IL

Zach Dezenzo, LF - 60-day IL

Cesar Hernandez, LF - Day-to-day

Pedro Leon, RF - 60-day IL

Camilo Diaz, SS - Day-to-day

Detroit Tigers

Parker Meadows, CF - 10-Day IL

Matt Vierling, CF - 10-day IL

Franyerber Montilla, SS - Day-to-day

Bryce Rainer, SS - Day-to-day

Astros vs Tigers Predictions and Picks

Houston is 31-29 on the road and 5-5 over their past 10 games. The Astros rank 21st in runs scored, fourth in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging percentage. They are 13th in terms of ERA for pitching.

Jose Altuve leads the team in homers. In Game 1, he had one hit. Houston has now been shut out two games in a row and three of their last four. All three of those losses were blowout ones. The Astros will look to clean things up on the mound, and the offense will follow the vibe. The Houston starting pitcher is Hunter Brown, who has a 10-5 record and a 2.45 ERA. He has 16 quality starts this season and a 1.89 ERA in August.

Detroit is 40-24 at home and 7-3 over its previous 10 games. The Tigers rank eighth in runs, 12th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging percentage. They rank 10th in terms of ERA for pitching.

Riley Greene currently leads the team in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. In Game 1, he had a home run and two RBIs. The Tigers will look for early offense in Game 2 and try to set the tone a little earlier. The Tigers' starting pitcher is Tarik Skubal, who has an 11-3 record and a 2.42 ERA. He has 15 quality starts this season and multiple shutouts.

Best Bet: Under