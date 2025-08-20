Astros vs Tigers: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Houston Astros are looking to avoid being swept by the Detroit Tigers.

The Astros are 69-57, leading the AL West Division. Houston now leads the Seattle Mariners by a game and a half. The Astros are hoping for their first win in this three-game series. They lost Game 2, 1-0. The game was a battle of the aces, with both sides combining for only nine hits. Detroit scored the only run of the game in the 10th inning.

The Tigers are 75-53, leading the AL Central Division. Detroit has a half-game lead over the Toronto Blue Jays for the league's best record. The Tigers' offense cooled off from their Game 1 blowout victory and won a pitchers' duel in Game 2. Gleyber Torres led the offense with two hits and a walk-off bases-loaded walk.

Spread

Astros -1.5 (+121)

Tigers +1.5 (-149)

Moneyline

Astros -147

Tigers +115

Total

Over 7.5 (128).

Under 7.5 (-100).

The above data was collected on Aug. 19, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Astros vs Tigers Betting Trends

The total has gone over in 10 of Houston's last 14 games.

The total has gone over in six of Houston's last eight games on the road.

The total has gone over in five of Houston's last seven games when playing on the road against Detroit.

Detroit is 6-1 SU in its last seven games.

The total has gone over in six of Detroit's last seven games at home.

The total has gone over in five of Detroit's last seven games when playing at home against Houston.

Astros vs Tigers Injury Reports

Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez, LF - 60-day IL.

Jake Meyers, CF - 10-day IL.

Isaac Paredes, 3B - 60-day IL.

Brendan Rodgers, 2B - 60-day IL.

Zach Dezenzo, LF - 60-day IL.

Cesar Hernandez, LF - Day-to-day.

Pedro Leon, RF - 60-day IL.

Camilo Diaz, SS - Day-to-day.

Detroit Tigers

Parker Meadows, CF - 10-Day IL.

Matt Vierling, CF - 10-day IL.

Franyerber Montilla, SS - Day-to-day.

Bryce Rainer, SS - Day-to-day.

Astros vs Tigers Predictions and Picks

Houston is 31-30 on the road and 4-6 over their past 10 games. The Astros rank 21st in runs scored, fourth in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging percentage. They are 13th in terms of ERA for pitching.

Jose Altuve leads the team in homers. In Game 2, he went hitless and struck out twice. Houston has now been shut out three games in a row and four of their last five. Most of those losses were blowouts. The Astros will look to build on their strong pitching in Game 2 and finally get those bats going. The Houston starting pitcher is Framber Valdez, who has an 11-6 record and a 3.01 ERA. He has 16 quality starts this season and a 5.89 ERA in August.

Detroit is 41-24 at home and 8-2 over its previous 10 games. The Tigers rank seventh in runs, 12th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging percentage. They rank 10th in terms of ERA for pitching.

Riley Greene currently leads the team in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. In Game 2, he was hitless, with two walks. The Tigers will look to keep the shutout streak going and bounce back on offense. The Tigers' starting pitcher is Charlie Morton, who has an 8-10 record and a 5.20 ERA. He has eight quality starts this season, but lately, the home run ball and walks have been an issue.

Best Bet: Astros Spread