Michigan Builds Momentum With Savion Hiter Commitment

If you're not convinced Michigan is cooking up something tremendous, this latest coup should seal the argument.

On Tuesday, five-star running back recruit Savion Hiter, the No. 1 running back in the nation, officially committed to Michigan — choosing the Wolverines over powerhouses like Tennessee, Georgia, and Ohio State during a ceremony at Louisa County High School in Virginia.

Standing at about 5-foot-11 1/2 and 200 pounds, Hiter is a physical marvel with elite balance, power, and vision. Analysts see him as a future NFL star, equally effective running inside or outside.

His numbers from the 2024 season are nothing short of staggering: 1,698 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns on just 156 carries, averaging a jaw-dropping 10.8 yards per attempt. He also contributed on defense, tallying seven sacks, one interception, and three defensive touchdowns — and even returned kicks for touchdowns.

His tape shows a three-down back with an aggressive, explosive style: quick through holes, tough to tackle thanks to pad level and power, and capable of turning negative plays into gainers.

It's Not Just The Player — It's The Momentum

It wasn’t a surprise that Michigan closed this deal — but how they did it matters, too. Running backs coach Tony Alford, who previously spent years at Ohio State, was a key figure in Hiter’s recruitment, going back to his time in Columbus and continuing the bond in Ann Arbor. Head coach Sherrone Moore also played a big part, helping fend off late pushes from Tennessee and Georgia to secure the commitment.

This comes on the heels of another recruiting gem: Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 overall quarterback in the 2025 class, who committed to Michigan last year. Now, with Underwood and Hiter — the top QB in one cycle and top RB in the next — Michigan has locked down two of the most impactful positions with five-star talent and top-10 national prospects.

The Moore & Staff Effect: Building Something Real

Since taking over, Moore and his staff have done more than maintain Michigan's physical, smash-mouth identity — they’ve elevated it. They’re recruiting at a national level, closing elite prospects, building relationships, and conveying that Michigan is the place to be.

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for ONIT

What’s more, the buzz is real. Families, advisors, and recruits sense it. Michigan isn’t just chasing elite classes — they’re building them. You’ve got Underwood and Hiter in back-to-back classes, each five-star and top-10 nationally. That’s the foundation national championship rosters are built on.

The Vibe in Ann Arbor

You don’t have to squint to see it: Michigan's recruiting engine is roaring. The energy is palpable — in visits, on social media, through coach-recruit interactions. Hiter picked Michigan over Georgia and Ohio State because he feels it. He sees the vision. He sees what’s happening in Ann Arbor.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Add Hiter to a program that just lost a productive back like Kalel Mullings to the NFL draft, layered in young talent like Justice Haynes and Jordan Marshall, and you’ve got a deep, dynamic, future-ready running back room.

The Takeaway

On Tuesday, Michigan captured the nation’s No. 1 running back — and in doing so, amplified a message: Ann Arbor isn’t following the elite, it is the elite. Underwood and Hiter — quarterback and running back, back-to-back blue-chip commitments — are just the latest proof.