Michigan Builds Momentum With Savion Hiter Commitment
If you’re not convinced Michigan is cooking up something tremendous, this latest coup should seal the argument. On Tuesday, five-star running back recruit Savion Hiter, the No. 1 running back…
If you're not convinced Michigan is cooking up something tremendous, this latest coup should seal the argument.
On Tuesday, five-star running back recruit Savion Hiter, the No. 1 running back in the nation, officially committed to Michigan — choosing the Wolverines over powerhouses like Tennessee, Georgia, and Ohio State during a ceremony at Louisa County High School in Virginia.
Standing at about 5-foot-11 1/2 and 200 pounds, Hiter is a physical marvel with elite balance, power, and vision. Analysts see him as a future NFL star, equally effective running inside or outside.
His numbers from the 2024 season are nothing short of staggering: 1,698 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns on just 156 carries, averaging a jaw-dropping 10.8 yards per attempt. He also contributed on defense, tallying seven sacks, one interception, and three defensive touchdowns — and even returned kicks for touchdowns.
His tape shows a three-down back with an aggressive, explosive style: quick through holes, tough to tackle thanks to pad level and power, and capable of turning negative plays into gainers.
It's Not Just The Player — It's The Momentum
It wasn’t a surprise that Michigan closed this deal — but how they did it matters, too. Running backs coach Tony Alford, who previously spent years at Ohio State, was a key figure in Hiter’s recruitment, going back to his time in Columbus and continuing the bond in Ann Arbor. Head coach Sherrone Moore also played a big part, helping fend off late pushes from Tennessee and Georgia to secure the commitment.
This comes on the heels of another recruiting gem: Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 overall quarterback in the 2025 class, who committed to Michigan last year. Now, with Underwood and Hiter — the top QB in one cycle and top RB in the next — Michigan has locked down two of the most impactful positions with five-star talent and top-10 national prospects.
The Moore & Staff Effect: Building Something Real
Since taking over, Moore and his staff have done more than maintain Michigan's physical, smash-mouth identity — they’ve elevated it. They’re recruiting at a national level, closing elite prospects, building relationships, and conveying that Michigan is the place to be.
What’s more, the buzz is real. Families, advisors, and recruits sense it. Michigan isn’t just chasing elite classes — they’re building them. You’ve got Underwood and Hiter in back-to-back classes, each five-star and top-10 nationally. That’s the foundation national championship rosters are built on.
The Vibe in Ann Arbor
You don’t have to squint to see it: Michigan's recruiting engine is roaring. The energy is palpable — in visits, on social media, through coach-recruit interactions. Hiter picked Michigan over Georgia and Ohio State because he feels it. He sees the vision. He sees what’s happening in Ann Arbor.
Add Hiter to a program that just lost a productive back like Kalel Mullings to the NFL draft, layered in young talent like Justice Haynes and Jordan Marshall, and you’ve got a deep, dynamic, future-ready running back room.
The Takeaway
On Tuesday, Michigan captured the nation’s No. 1 running back — and in doing so, amplified a message: Ann Arbor isn’t following the elite, it is the elite. Underwood and Hiter — quarterback and running back, back-to-back blue-chip commitments — are just the latest proof.
There’s something very, very special happening here. If you don’t believe it yet, just wait. The next few years in Ann Arbor are going to be something else.