Kansas City Royals vs Detroit Tigers: Odds, Spread, and Totals

It is not often that a team gets to cruise to a division title as easily as the Detroit Tigers have this season. With 33 games left in the season, the Tigers are nearly 10 games ahead of the Royals, their next-closest opponent. Detroit can all but lock up the division crown with a strong showing in this three-game series, as a couple of more losses would sink any small chance the Royals might be hanging on to.

Leading Kansas City's efforts in this contest is starting pitcher Ryan Bergert. The righty has only made 10 starts this year, but nearly every single one of them has been far better than expected. Berger has not allowed more than three runs in any start, consistently making it into the fifth or sixth inning while effectively limiting opposing lineups. The Royals always have a chance to win with him on the mound, a trend that will need to continue in a game as important as an August contest can get.

The Tigers have an arm more than capable of matching Bergert in this game. Casey Mize is in the midst of the best season of his career, sporting a 3.63 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP over 21 starts. His two starts against the Royals have been a mixed bag, with his first outing seeing the righty work through seven innings of one-run ball. The second saw the Royals tag Mize for three runs in three innings, forcing the starter to the dugout by the fourth inning. He should put on a performance more like his first one against Kansas City, especially since he has the benefit of playing in front of his home fans.

Spread

Royals +1.5 (-159).

Tigers -1.5 (+130).

Moneyline

Royals (+128).

Tigers (-167).

Totals

Over 8 (-120).

Under 8 (-108).

The above data was collected on Aug. 22, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Royals vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Royals are 66-62 ATS this season.

The Royals are 39-23 ATS when playing on the road.

The under is 22-12-2 when Kansas City plays an AL Central opponent.

The Tigers are 62-67 ATS this year.

The Tigers are 35-31 ATS when playing at home.

The over is 11-1 in games that follow an off day for Detroit.

Royals vs Tigers Injury Reports

Kansas City Royals

Jac Caglianone, DH - Out.

Michael Massey, 2B - Out.

Hunter Harvey, RP - Out.

Steven Harvey, RP - Out.

Detroit Tigers

Parker Meadows, CF - Out.

Matt Vierling, OF - Out.

Royals vs Tigers Prediction and Pick