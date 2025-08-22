Texans vs Lions: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Houston Texans hope to keep the offense on track as they finish their preseason against the Detroit Lions.

The Texans are 1-1 and just defeated the Carolina Panthers 20-3. The Houston offense scored in each quarter, and the Panthers did not reach the red zone once. The Texans' defense only allowed one third-down conversion and recorded two interceptions. The offense went 2-for-4 in the red zone and converted a couple of fourth-down opportunities.

The Lions are 1-2 and were recently defeated by the Miami Dolphins 24-17. The game had a few lead chances, but Detroit blew a halftime and fourth-quarter lead. The Lions offense only converted once on third down and did not produce anything from their passing game. They were 2-for-4 in the red zone and only turned the ball over once. The penalties were a little high, and they will try to play better with the lead.

Spread

Texans +1.5 (-118)

Lions -1.5 (-104)

Moneyline

Texans -104

Lions -116

Total

Over 35.5 (-115).

Under 35.5 (-105).

The above data was collected on Aug. 22, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Texans vs Lions Betting Trends

Houston is 4-1 ATS in its last five games.

The total has gone under in six of Houston's last nine games.

Houston is 4-1 ATS in its last five games against Detroit.

The total has gone over in seven of Detroit's last nine games.

Detroit is 15-4 SU in its last 19 games.

The total has gone over in five of Detroit's last seven games against Houston.

Texans vs Lions Injury Reports

Houston Texans

C.J. Gardner-Johnson, S - Questionable.

Xavier Johnson, WR - Injured Reserve.

Blake Fisher, OT - Questionable.

Christian Harris, LB - Questionable.

Joe Mixon, RB - Out.

Dalton Keene, TE - Injured Reserve.

Brevin Jordan, TE - Injured Reserve.

Jaylen Reed, S - Questionable.

Jimmie Ward, S - Out.

Kyonte Hamilton, DT - Injured Reserve.

Alijah Huzzie, CB - Out.

Trent Brown, OT - Out.

Kurt Hinish, DT - Out.

Tank Dell, WR - Out.

Denico Autry, DE - Out.

Detroit Lions

Josh Paschal, DE - Out.

Graham Glasgow, G - Questionable.

Ahmed Hassanein, DE - Questionable.

Keaton Sutherland, G - Injured Reserve.

Dicaprio Bootle, CB - Injured Reserve.

Taylor Decker, OT - Questionable.

Morice Norris, S - Questionable.

Colby Sorsdal, OT - Injured Reserve.

Justin Herron, OT - Injured Reserve.

Kenny Yeboah, TE - Injured Reserve.

Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB - Injured Reserve.

Kye Robichaux, RB - Injured Reserve.

Dan Jackson, S - Injured Reserve.

Terrion Arnold, CB - Questionable.

Alim McNeill, DT - Out.

Levi Onwuzurike, DE - Out.

Malcolm Rodriguez, LB - Out.

Miles Frazier, G - Out.

Texans vs Lions Predictions and Picks

Houston is rated 27th in passing yards, 21st in rushing yards, tied for 25th in points scored, and third in points allowed. The Texans and Lions enjoyed a joint practice, which was competitive, with both teams showcasing their strengths. Joe Mixon, who has a chronic foot-ankle issue, will miss the game. Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel have demonstrated their abilities and are bringing depth to the wide receiver position. The running game has struggled, and the offensive line has tried several different combinations. The defense has done an excellent job of applying pressure and forcing turnovers. The defensive line is regarded as one of the league's deepest.

Detroit ranks 28th in passing yards, tied for 15th in running yards, 29th in points scored, and 20th in points allowed. The Lions' defense did well in the joint practice. Rookie wideout Dominic Lovett had a nice practice, and the Lions will now have to make some tough decisions at the wide receiver position. Jake Bates, the kicker, also performed admirably in field goal attempts. Detroit will seek to improve its passing game and eliminate some ugly penalties.

Best Bet: Over