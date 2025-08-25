Michigan’s 2025 Season Runs On Moore’s ‘TNT’ Mindset

This Saturday night, the lights of the Big House shine bright as Michigan kicks off its 2025 season against New Mexico. But before the Wolverines even take the field, head coach Sherrone Moore has already delivered a message that could define this team’s journey: TNT — "Today, Not Tomorrow."

It’s a mindset that’s simple in phrasing but powerful in execution. Former Michigan linebacker Jarrett Irons, who’s been around the program this offseason, says the philosophy resonates deeply.

“Coach Moore, I've heard this and then the idea of TNT, Today Not Tomorrow. Yes,” Irons explained in an interview with Big Jim's House on 94.7 WCSX. “I love that mentality 'cause we talk about it. As a parent, I tell my kids all the time, and that goes back to John Wooden, for God's sakes, he would say, 'Oh, you're late kids that.' Like put the past in a closet, lock the door, you can't focus on tomorrow, just be in the moment. Like you just said, if you can get lost in the scope of Michigan football, so for Coach Moore to remind these young men, TNT, today, not tomorrow. That is a great mindset.”

That mindset is more than just locker-room inspiration — it’s a way of approaching the game, the grind, and the expectations that come with wearing the maize and blue. For a team ranked among the nation’s elite, there’s no shortage of outside noise. But Moore is grounding his players in the present: not next week, not November, not the playoff picture — today.

Respect For Moore

Irons believes that Moore, entering his first full season as head coach after leading the team to its national title run, still hasn’t received the full credit he deserves.

“I think it's a great mindset, but not only that,” Irons continued. “I mean, you just gotta think about it, man. Think about, like, Coach Moore doesn't get the respect that he really deserves. I mean, if you really think about it, I mean, and I'm saying this from a different perspective because, you know, I spent more time with him now, I've gotten to know him a little bit better because I'm in the building a lot more. He loves the involvement of how these players are playing.”

Moore’s fingerprints are all over the program now, from spring practices to the maturity he’s drawing out of this year’s roster. Irons, who has spent time around the team throughout the offseason, sees something special developing.

“I just think that too, man. I spent a lot of time in the spring and I've been around. This is a mature — even though they're young, they're mature, like mentally mature team.”

A Season Fueled By 'TNT'

The phrase “Today, Not Tomorrow” carries echoes of legendary coaching philosophies. John Wooden famously emphasized focusing only on the moment you can control, and Moore is bringing that same clarity to Michigan football in 2025.

In a sport where schedules, rankings, and hype can overwhelm even the most experienced athletes, TNT strips it down to its core: today’s practice, today’s preparation, today’s effort.

For fans, the anticipation is all about Saturday under the lights at Michigan Stadium. For Moore and his Wolverines, it’s about every rep leading up to kickoff, every detail that builds into a complete performance.

The season begins against New Mexico, but the mission is bigger — to prove that Michigan is still a national force, even as new players step into leadership roles and Moore begins his first full season in charge. The TNT mantra ensures that no matter how high the stakes, the team’s eyes stay locked on the present.

The Wolverines' 2025 journey begins this Saturday night when Michigan hosts New Mexico at the Big House.

Moore’s message is clear: you can’t play tomorrow’s game today. All that matters is the snap in front of you. TNT — Today Not Tomorrow.