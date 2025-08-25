The Immortals: Michigan Wolverines In The Pro Football Hall Of Fame

There are few schools in the college football world that hold as much prestige as the University of Michigan. With 12 national championship wins and an endless list of bowl game victories, the Wolverines are a team steeped in culture, lore, and mystique. Unsurprisingly, that combination has been buoyed by the massive success of former Wolverines in the NFL.

Only two schools in the nation have produced more professional Hall of Fame members than Michigan, with Notre Dame and USC each producing 14. Michigan's 11 puts it solidly in second place, and most importantly, ahead of Ohio State. Below are the most influential Hall-of-Famers ever produced by the Wolverines.

CB Charles Woodson

Courtest University of Michigan Athletics

It is not often that the same guy who collects troves of college accolades actually does go on to do the same in the NFL. Charles Woodson is certainly an exception to that likelihood.

After winning the Heisman Trophy as a defender, Woodson was drafted fourth overall by the Oakland Raiders, kicking off one of the best careers of all time by a defensive back. Woodson went to the Pro Bowl nine times, made seven All-Pro teams with three first-team selections, and won both Defensive Rookie of the Year (1998) and Defensive Player of the Year (2009) awards in his career.

One of Woodson's most overlooked achievements was his play during the final year of his career, when he had returned to the Raiders having converted to safety. At age 39, when most NFL players are on their couches or on the sidelines, Woodson made the Pro Bowl and an All-Pro team. He is truly one of the greatest defenders to ever play the game, and that greatness started during his days as a Michigan Wolverine.

OG Steve Hutchinson

Jonathan Daniel/Allsport

The fact that Hutchinson is not first on this list shows just how many elite players the Wolverines have sent to the Hall of Fame. After earning unanimous All-American honors in his final year in Ann Arbor, Hutchinson was selected 17th overall by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2001 NFL Draft.

After a couple of years of getting used to the NFL, Hutchinson went on a league-terrorizing tear, earning seven straight Pro Bowl berths and seven straight selections to the All-Pro teams, which denote the NFL's truly elite players. Five of Hutchinson's All-Pro nods were to the first team, making him a no-doubt Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Incredibly, Hutchinson did not miss a single contest in that seven-year prime, embodying the trademark Michigan toughness that made him such an appealing prospect in the first place. Hutchinson would retire after a total of 12 seasons in the NFL, almost all of which were played at an elite level, making the former Wolverine one of the best offensive linemen of his generation.

CB Ty Law

Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

Shockingly, Law is not even the best defensive back on this list. After a couple of seasons with the Wolverines, the lockdown corner was drafted 23rd overall by Bill Parcells and the New England Patriots in 1995.

In another strong connection between New England and Michigan, Law played 10 fantastic seasons for the Patriots, earning three Super Bowl wins, four Pro Bowl appearances, and two First-Team All-Pro selections during his time in New England. Additionally, Law led the NFL in interceptions twice during his career, once with the Patriots and once with the New York Jets.

In addition to all of Law's accolades, the way he played cornerback helped revolutionize the way defenses relied on their players at the position. Law was one of the most physical guys to ever take the field at corner, playing intense man coverage while locking down one half of the field. His impact on bump-and-run coverage was huge, helping influence a generation of cornerbacks after him.

Honorable Mention: QB Tom Brady

Rick Stewart/Allsport/Getty Images

While Brady is not technically in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, it is inevitable. He is the greatest football player in history, usually a controversial statement that is bulletproof when it comes to Brady. He won seven Super Bowls, three MVP awards, five Super Bowl MVP awards, and made the Pro Bowl 15 times while playing the most important position in sports. As soon as Brady is eligible, he will be a first-ballot entry into the Hall of Fame.

From Ann Arbor to Canton