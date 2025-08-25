Tigers vs Athletics Odds, Spread, and Total

After seeing their five-game winning streak snapped in a slugfest against Kansas City, the Tigers will try to regroup as they head west to open a three-game set with the Athletics. First pitch is 10:05 p.m. EST at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento.

Detroit (78–54) still maintains its double-digit lead on the rest of the AL Central but gave up 12 hits en route to a 10-8 loss yesterday. They'll hand the ball to ace Tarik Skubal (11–3, 2.32 ERA), who threw seven shutout innings in his last time out. The left-hander has racked up 200 strikeouts in 159.1 innings and holds a 0.87 WHIP.

The Athletics (60–72), meanwhile, ended their six-game road trip with an 11-4 loss to Seattle and returned to a home park where they're just 26-37. J.T. Ginn (2–5, 4.95 ERA) will get the start, coming off a two-run performance over 4.2 innings last week, where he gave up seven hits and five walks.

At the plate, Oakland turns to Shane Langeliers (.262 AVG, 28 HR, 61 RBIs) and Brent Rooker (.268 AVG, 26 HR, 74 RBIs) for offensive firepower. Riley Greene continues to lead the way for the Tigers with 31 home runs and 95 RBIs.

Spread

Tigers -1.5 (-127)

Athletics +1.5 (+112)

Moneyline

Tigers -200

Athletics +180

Total

OVER 8.5 (-115)

UNDER 8.5 (-105)

*The above data was collected on Aug. 25, and may have changed since writing.

Tigers vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Tigers have won five of their last six overall and four of their last five against the Athletics.

The Athletics are 13-7 in their last 20 home matchups against the Tigers.

The total has gone OVER in four of the Tigers' past six games.

The OVER has hit in five of the Athletics' last seven home games.

The Tigers are 2-2 against the spread in their last four road games.

The Athletics are 2-2 against the spread in their past four matchups at home.

Tigers vs Athletics Injury Reports

Tigers

Colt Keith, 2B — Day to day (illness).

Jose Urquidy, SP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Alex Cobb, SP — 60-day IL (hips).

Parker Meadows, CF — 10-day IL (quad).

Athletics

Luis Severino, SP — 15-day IL (oblique).

Ben Bowden, RP — 15-day IL (lat).

Jack Perkins, RP — 15-day IL (shoulder).

Tigers vs Athletics Predictions and Picks

"The trends shift heavily in the Tigers' favor in this matchup. First, Skubal is nearly lights out at home and away. He has a 2.28 ERA on the road this season, and the Tigers have won four of Skubal's last five starts .... The Tigers have turned things around after a rough patch and are now playing for the top record in the AL and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. They'll roll on this matchup and maintain their perch atop the AL standings." — Mark Ruelle, Winners and Whiners