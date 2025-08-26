Detroit Tigers vs Athletics: Odds, Run Line, and Total

With names like Justin Verlander getting blown off the mound often, MLB oddsmakers have been willing to slap double-digit run total predictions on ball games across the spectrum. But it's noteworthy that the AL Central's top pitching staff is among tonight's bigger concerns in Las Vegas, where there's a whopping Over/Under line of (11) runs for Detroit's game with the not-yet-Vegas Athletics at 10:05 p.m. EST.

There's nothing amiss with Detroit's odds to win in Sacramento. Yesterday's loss in the series opener won't scare speculators who've seen the Tigers outpace the Athletics all year. But the Tigers have given up big opposing rallies in two straight games, just as two hurlers with bad ERAs take the mound.

Will there be more grand-slam fireworks from the Athletics tonight? Or will Detroit start to get stingy in preparation for a playoff bid?

Spread

Tigers -1.5 (+101)

Athletics +1.5 (-125)

Moneyline

Tigers -152

Athletics +117

Total

OVER 11 (-108)

UNDER 11 (-119)

*The above data was collected on Aug. 26, and may have changed since writing.

Detroit Tigers vs Athletics Betting Trends

Detroit's series-closing loss to KC snapped a five-game win streak.

The Tigers are 4-2 ATS in their last six games.

Totals have gone OVER in five of the Athletics' last seven games.

Detroit Tigers vs Athletics Injury Reports

Detroit Tigers

Relief pitcher Paul Sewald is on the 60-day IL with a right shoulder strain.

Center fielder Parker Meadows is on the 10-day IL with a right quad strain.

Center fielder Matt Vierling is on the 10-day IL with a left oblique strain.

Relief pitcher Sean Guenther is on the 60-day IL recovering from left hip arthroscopy.

Athletics

Catcher Austin Wynns is on the 60-day IL with an abdominal strain.

Infielder Max Muncy is on the 10-day IL with a right-hand fracture.

Center fielder Denzel Clarke is on the 10-day IL with a right adductor strain.

Detroit Tigers vs Athletics Predictions and Picks

Sacramento isn't Denver, where an O/U (11) total on a Colorado Rockies game is as simple as starting a pair of .500 hurlers. Without uniquely thin air helping the ball fly, it could still prove a challenge for 2-4 Osvaldo Bido of the Athletics to get the Tigers' terrific lineup out. Meanwhile, the Tigers may not be better-poised with their roster tonight, as 9-10 Charlie Morton steps to the mound. Morton was a disappointing quick hook for the Orioles in a late-spring road game against the Athletics.

The Athletics keep hitting home runs, as players audition for the potential Las Vegas club a year early. "(Tigers ace Tarik) Skubal was tagged for two home runs in the seventh, including a two-out, grand slam by Shea Langeliers," reported Chris McCosky in a free recap from the Detroit News after Monday's 8-3 win for the Athletics. Langeliers' RBI number remains surpassed by three other Athletics batters.