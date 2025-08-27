Tigers vs Athletics: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Detroit Tigers will try to avoid being swept by the Athletics.

The Tigers are 78-56 and lead the AL Central Division. They lead the American League standings by half a game over the Toronto Blue Jays. Detroit has dropped three games in a row, with the pitching staff allowing at least seven runs in each of those losses. In the first game of the series, they wasted a 3-0 advantage late. In Game 2, both sides had some early offense, but the Athletics prevailed in 10 innings. The top of the lineup performed admirably in Game 2, but they must improve the defense and avoid the big inning.

The Athletics are 62-72 and last in the AL West Division. They have won three of their previous four games, and the offense is improving. In Game 2, the A's led 3-0 early, gave up four runs in the third, and the offense scored two more runs. The top of the lineup performed well, as Jacob Wilson smacked a three-run homer. The Athletics are finding ways to win close games and mount comebacks late in games.

Spread

Tigers -1.5 (+113)

Athletics +1.5 (-139)

Moneyline

Tigers -133

Athletics +108

Total

OVER 10.5 (-114)

UNDER 10.5 (-114)

*The above data was collected on Aug. 27, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Tigers vs Athletics Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in five of Detroit's last six games.

Detroit is 9-4 SU in its last 13 games.

Detroit is 4-3 SU in its last seven games against the Athletics.

Athletics is 6-2 SU in its last eight games.

The total has gone OVER in five of Athletics' last six games at home.

Athletics is 14-7 SU in its last 21 games when playing at home against Detroit.

Tigers vs Athletics Injury Reports

Detroit Tigers

Parker Meadows, CF - 10-day IL

Matt Vierling, CF - 10-day IL

Franyerber Montilla, SS - Day-to-day

Bryce Rainer, SS - Day-to-day

Athletics

Denzel Clarke, CF - 10-day IL

Max Muncy, 3B - 10-day IL

Tigers vs Athletics Predictions and Picks

Detroit is 34-31 on the road and 6-4 in its last 10 games. The Tigers are ranked eighth in runs scored, 10th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging percentage. They are ranked eighth in ERA.

Riley Greene leads the team in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. In Game 2, he had two hits, including a home run, and four RBIs. Detroit needs to play with the lead better in the finale and set the tone, with some good pitching and defense. On the mound for the Tigers is Casey Mize, who is 12-4, with a 3.68 ERA. He has seven quality starts this season and is 3-0 in August.

The Athletics are 28-37 at home and 7-3 in their last 10 games. The A's are ranked 12th in runs scored, sixth in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging percentage. They are ranked 28th in ERA.

Shea Langeliers leads the team in home runs. In Game 2, he had three hits and two runs scored. The A's are playing with some confidence, and they just need to have the pitching get more consistent. On the mound for the Athletics is Luis Morales, who is 1-0, with a 1.72 ERA. He has pitched four times this season, and the A's have won three of those outings.

Best Bet: Under