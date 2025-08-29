Lobos vs Wolverines: Odds, Spread, and Total

The No. 14 Michigan Wolverines play the New Mexico Lobos Saturday afternoon. Although the Lobos have a respectable offense, the defense will be put to the test.

The Lobos finished 3-4 and 5-7 in the Mountain West Conference the previous season. They played three ranked teams during the season, but they began 0–4 overall. In those matches, New Mexico went 1-2. One of the losses was tight, and the other was a blowout. They defeated No. 18 Washington State 38-35 toward the end of the season. Their worst loss came by 26 points, and their offense is erratic in road games.

The Wolverines finished 8-5 and 5-4 in the Big Ten Conference the previous season. They experienced brief winning and losing streaks. Most of their victories were close, and they defeated No. 2 Ohio State, their rival, and No. 11 Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl to finish the season strong. Early in the season, Michigan's defense will want to capitalize on its good ending to the previous season.

Spread

Lobos +34.5 (-110)

Wolverines -34.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Lobos +3000

Wolverines -20000

Total

OVER 52.5 (-110)

UNDER 52.5 (-110)

*The above data was collected on Aug. 29, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Lobos vs Wolverines Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 10 of New Mexico's last 13 games.

New Mexico is 7-13 SU in its last 20 games.

New Mexico is 5-15 SU in its last 20 games on the road.

Michigan is 5-1 ATS in its last six games.

Michigan is 15-5 SU in its last 20 games.

The total has gone OVER in five of Michigan's last five games at home.

Lobos vs Wolverines Injury Reports

New Mexico Lobos

None

Michigan Wolverines

Andrew Babalola, OG - Out

Davis Warren, QB - Doubtful

Lobos vs Wolverines Predictions and Picks

New Mexico finished 27th in points scored, 130th in points against, 61st in passing yards, and second in rushing yards during the previous season. Jack Layne, a transfer quarterback from Idaho, will start at quarterback. He has experience and is skilled at handling the ball. This offense also has a lot of depth at running back. The Lobos' offensive line only has one returning starter. Transfers Randolph Kpai and Jaxton Eck, who excelled as tackles at their last colleges, lead the defense.

Michigan finished 115th in points scored, 19th in points against, 131st in passing yards, and 73rd in rushing yards the previous season. Bryce Underwood, the Wolverines' true freshman quarterback, will start for the first time at the collegiate level. Due to New Mexico's lack of defensive depth, Michigan will have a redesigned running game and will try to get it going early. Underwood may experience first-game nerves, which might force the passing game to lag.

Best Bet: Lobos +34.5