Tigers vs Royals Odds, Spread, and Total

The Tigers and Royals meet again tonight in Kansas City, with both clubs looking to build momentum for their late-season push. First pitch is set for 8:10 p.m. EST at Kauffman Stadium.

The three-game series represents the last time the AL Central rivals will face each other and gives each team a chance to solidify its claim to a postseason berth. Detroit currently leads the season series 7-3. The Tigers (78–57) currently hold an 8.5-game lead over the Royals (69–65), who sit in second place in the division and three games out of the last wild card spot.

Kansas City (69–65) comes in on the upswing after back-to-back wins over the White Sox, capped by a 12–1 rout on Wednesday. The Royals return home having won two of three against Chicago and will look to build momentum in the AL Central race.

Chris Paddack (5–11, 4.98 ERA) gets the ball for Detroit. The right-hander has given up five runs or more in three of his last four starts.

Kansas City counters with Seth Lugo (8–6, 3.99), who has also struggled of late. The righty has allowed six runs or more in three of their last four.

Spread

Tigers -1.5 (+170)

Royals +1.5 (-213)

Moneyline

Tigers +105

Royals -130

Total

Over 9 (-108)

Under 9 (-119)

*The above data was collected on Aug. 29, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Tigers vs Royals Betting Trends

Both teams are 4-6 against the spread in their past 10 games.

In that span, the Royals are 2-2 at home while the Tigers are 0-4 on the road.

The Tigers have won 10 of the last 13 matchups against the Royals.

The Royals have won six of their last seven home games.

The over has hit in five of the Tigers' last seven contests.

The total has gone over in six of the Royals' past eight games.

Tigers vs Royals Injury Reports

Tigers

Paul Sewald, RP — 60-day IL (shoulder)

Jose Urquidy, SP — 60-day IL (elbow)

Parker Meadows, CF — 10-day IL (quadriceps)

Alex Cobb, SP — 60-day IL (hips)

Royals

Steven Cruz, RP — 15-day IL (shoulder)

Hunter Harvey, RP — 15-day IL (groin)

Cole Ragans, SP — 60-day IL (shoulder)

Bailey Falter, SP — 15-day IL (biceps)

Tigers vs Royals Predictions and Picks

"I'm on the over here. Chris Paddack is still a head-scratching acquisition that the Tigers made at the trade deadline, in my opinion, as I just think he's not worth starting in a top-tier rotation. On the other side, Lugo has started to really regress in a lot of his starts, and he's also had some significant issues against the Tigers in his starts against them this season. Give me the over in this one." — Chris Ruffolo, Sports Chat Place.

"Detroit's bats are ice cold right now, and Chris Paddack hasn't shown enough reliability to back on the road. The Royals are fresh off two dominant wins and get a more consistent starter in Lugo, who's held opposing teams in check most of the year. With the Tigers' bullpen overworked and several key injuries to the rotation, Kansas City should control this game. Final Score Prediction: Royals win 5-3." — Jake Allmann, Picks and Parlays.