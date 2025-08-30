Michigan Wins Opener Over New Mexico In Underwood’s Debut

The Michigan Wolverines are off to a 1-0 start on the 2025 season after a 34-17 win over the New Mexico Lobos Saturday night in Ann Arbor.

Freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood went 21-of-51 for 251 yards and a passing touchdown in his Michigan debut, flashing his arm talent and big-play potential. Running back Justice Haynes, meanwhile, rushed for 159 yards on 16 carries and three touchdowns. Tight end Marlin Klein had the most productive game of his career with six catches for 93 yards and a touchdown, emerging as Underwood's potential favorite target.

Michigan's seasoned defense made big plays of its own, including three sacks and three takeaways, but also allowed two touchdown drives of 75-plus yards, making the game more competitive than originally expected.

The Wolverines got off to an explosive start, as Haynes did the bulk of the damage. Sprung by tight end Max Bredeson's downfield blocking, Haynes took his third carry of the opening drive for a 56-yard touchdown, giving Michigan an early 7-0 lead.

Returner Semaj Morgan badly muffed his first punt return attempt of the night, but the loose ball miraculously bounced into his hands for the recovery as he chased it down.

Michigan followed up its first touchdown drive with another, this time grinding out 73 yards in 13 plays to go up 14-0. Haynes finished off the drive with his second TD run, with help from Underwood throwing a block of his own.

Taking advantage of a Jack Layne pass attempt that deflected straight in the air off the helmet of right guard Richard Pearce, edge rusher TJ Guy grabbed the game's first turnover. Guy tracked the pop-up and came down with the interception.

This should go down as one of the more impressive picks by a front-seven player we'll see this season:

New Mexico managed to hold Michigan to a field goal, as Dominic Zvada's 21-yard chip shot converted to make it 17-0.

New Mexico turned momentum in their favor late in the second quarter. It started with a 12-play, 82-yard touchdown drive, capped with a faked quarterback sneak for a touchdown. Running back D.J. McKinney took the direct snap and floated it to a wide-open Dorian Thomas to make it a 17-7 game.

Ball security plagued the Wolverines again on the ensuing kick return, as the Lobos' Randolph Kpai ripped it out of the hand of Andrew Marsh. The Wolverines kept the Lobos to a field goal, however, which made it 17-10.

Facing third-and-14 after two straight negative plays to start a two-minute drill, Underwood fired to receiver Channing Goodwin for a 39-yard catch-and-run. The big play proved to be the spark the Wolverines needed. Six plays later, Underwood hit tight end Marlin Klein for a 15-yard touchdown pass. Both scored their first collegiate touchdowns on the play.

Underwood went 5-for-5 for 72 yards and the score through the air on the late-second-quarter drive, and the Wolverines seized momentum back just in time for the half at 24-10.

Underwood and the Michigan offense threatened again on their first drive of the third, spurred by a nifty-pitch-and-catch between the quarterback and Klein for 27 yards. But they again got held to a field goal, which extended the lead to 27-10.

Michigan suddenly lost a key defensive player after a controversial call during the third quarter. Edge rusher Jaishawn Barham delivered a crushing hit to Layne for what was initially ruled a strip-sack and fumble recovery touchdown. Officials overturned the play on review and ruled targeting on Barham, ejecting him from the game.

Since the foul occurred in the second half, Barham is also banned from the first half of next week's contest against Oklahoma.

The Lobos took full advantage of the overturned call and penalty, marching 51 more yards down the field for another touchdown. This time, Layne hit Thomas for a three-yard score, which made it 27-17.

New Mexico controlled the ball to start the fourth quarter, but a fourth-down heave by Layne ended up in the hands of Michigan's Brandyn Hillman for an interception. On the ensuing Michigan drive, Haynes broke off a 59-yard run down to the 1-yard line. The Wolverines let Haynes finish off the drive with a one-yard punch-in, his third score of the game.

The TD gave Michigan a 34-17 lead with 10:14 left in the fourth quarter. That's how the score would hold for the rest of regulation, with help from an interception by linebacker Cole Sullivan.