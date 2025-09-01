Bryce Underwood Era Begins In Ann Arbor

The Bryce Underwood era in Ann Arbor couldn’t have started with more anticipation — and for Michigan fans inside the Big House, it lived up to the hype. The freshman quarterback showed poise, made big throws when it mattered, and gave a glimpse of the future in a 34–17 victory over New Mexico on Saturday afternoon. It wasn’t perfect, but it didn’t need to be. What fans saw was potential at every position — and that’s why the season opener felt like the first page of something special.

As heard on 94.7 WCSX, head coach Sherrone Moore summed it up best: “Never going to be perfect. And then there’s plays that you’d wish you’d go here or a little bit off here, but (Underwood) made some key throws and some key moments. A two-minute drive was a huge momentum get for us…he made some really good plays.” Here's some more thoughts from the coach in the postgame press conference:

The Calm In The Chaos

The play everyone will remember came just after Underwood had been sacked from behind. Michigan faced third down, the crowd held its breath, and offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey dialed up an aggressive call.

“One, for Chip Lindsey to call it, have the confidence, and then for Bryce to be able to execute — it was huge,” Moore said. “It was a huge opportunity for us to instill confidence in himself, having Chip call it, and Bryce to see like, oh, he has the confidence to call it, and then him making the play.”

In that moment, the freshman didn’t look like a freshman. He looked like Michigan’s quarterback.

Raj Mehta/Getty Images

Justice Haynes Blasts Onto The Scene

As good as Underwood looked, the roar inside the Big House reached another level when Justice Haynes broke free. The Alabama transfer ran for the most yards by a Michigan player in a debut since 1970 — and every carry felt like a threat to go the distance.

“The thing is, we’ve seen this in training camp. We’ve seen this in spring ball of how explosive he could be,” Moore said. “And as soon as he broke that first one, I said, ‘Guys, he’s gone. He’s not going to get caught.’ And it was cool to see.”

From the stands, it was more than “cool.” It was electricity — the kind of instant energy that Michigan fans love to see in their backs.

Big Men, Big Plays

Michigan fans know where games are really won — the offensive line. And on Saturday, they set the tone.

“From this game to last year at the first game, I thought the consistency overall was much better,” Moore said.

The line’s power opened holes for Haynes, and it gave Underwood the time to show his arm. When you combine that with a breakout performance from tight end Marlin Klein — 93 yards and a touchdown — you start to see how many weapons Michigan has at its disposal.

“Thought his performance was really well,” Moore said of Klein. “He was consistent, kind of double what he’s done all training camp.”

That’s not just a good sign. It’s a scary one — for everyone on Michigan’s schedule.

Raj Mehta/Getty Images

Defense Sets The Tone

If Michigan’s offense offered big plays, the defense delivered steady control.

Moore ran through the numbers with satisfaction. “I got to look at the yards rushing — 50 yards rushing net. So pretty good. Stopped the run really well, which is in conjunction with winning football games. And I think three picks and a lot of sacks. So I mean those guys played really well.”

Even more important for the long season ahead was the number of young defenders who saw the field late.

“You’re gonna need 22 guys to play,” Moore said. “So having those guys get game experience was really important.”

For fans, it was another reason to smile: the future is already getting reps.

A Bump In The Road

Not everything was perfect. Linebacker Jaishawn Barham was ejected on a controversial targeting call. Moore didn’t hide his frustration.

“You know, that’s something that we’re going to talk about as a staff and definitely look at it, whether we thought that was a targeting hit,” he said. “You know, we all have our disagreements, and we’re going to disagree with the refs on that one.”

But even that moment couldn’t dampen the energy of a season-opening win.

Looking Ahead

Next up? A trip to Norman, Okla., where Michigan will meet the Sooners in one of the early-season games that everyone will be watching. Moore laughed when asked about dining recommendations in his old town.

“The only thing I do remember is this place called Sooner Legends,” he said. “Other than that, it’s been so long.”

It won’t be about restaurants, though. It’ll be about Michigan’s new quarterback, its explosive new back, its power up front, and a defense that looks ready to roll.

A New Beginning

Saturday wasn’t just a win. It was a glimpse. A glimpse of Underwood’s poise. A glimpse of Haynes’ explosiveness. A glimpse of a defense that knows how to dominate. And for Michigan fans, that glimpse was enough to fuel every dream about what this team can be in 2025.

For Moore, it ended with a simple sign-off: “Appreciate it. Go Blue.”