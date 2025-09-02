Mets vs Tigers: Odds, Spread, and Total

The New York Mets hope to make it two victories in a row against the Detroit Tigers in this three-game series.

The Mets are 74-64 and second in the National League East Division. They presently occupy the third and final wild card berth in the National League. New York won Game 1, 10-8. Both teams traded runs, and the Mets were able to score a good number of runs, near the end of the game, giving them a comfortable lead. The hits were spread across the lineup, with Juan Soto leading the way with two hits and six RBIs.

The Tigers are 80-59 and lead the AL Central Division. They presently have a half-game lead over the Toronto Blue Jays for the best AL record. Detroit had a brief lead over the Mets in Game 1, but the seven runs allowed in three innings were the deciding factor. The Tigers offense totaled 14 hits, and the majority of the lineup performed well. Jahmai Jones led the offense with four hits and two RBIs.

Spread

Mets -1.5 (+120)

Tigers +1.5 (-140)

Moneyline

Mets -140

Tigers +117

Total

OVER 8.5 (-120)

UNDER 8.5 (+100)

*The above data was collected on Sept. 2, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Mets vs Tigers Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in four of NY Mets' last five games.

NY Mets is 2-5 SU in its last seven games against Detroit.

NY Mets is 4-9 SU in its last 13 games on the road.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Detroit's last five games.

Detroit is 2-6 SU in its last eight games.

The total has gone OVER in 11 of Detroit's last 13 games at home.

Mets vs Tigers Injury Reports

New York Mets

Tyrone Taylor, CF - Day-to-day

Francisco Alvarez, C - 10-day IL

Jesse Winker, LF - 60-day IL

Jose Siri, CF - 60-day IL

Matt Rudick, CF - Day-to-day

Nick Madrigal, 3B - 60-day IL

Detroit Tigers

Parker Meadows, CF - 10 day IL

Matt Vierling, CF - 10-day IL

Franyerber Montilla, SS - Day-to-day

Bryce Rainer, SS - Day-to-day

Mets vs Tigers Predictions and Picks

New York is 29-37 on the road and 6-4 in its last 10 games. The Mets are tied for ninth in runs scored, 13th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging percentage. They are ranked 14th in ERA.

Pete Alonso leads the team in RBIs and he had one walk, in Game 1. New York was able to set the tone early on this huge, 10-game road trip. The offense battled hard and the Mets found a way to win against an elite team. On the mound for the Mets is Nolan McLean, who is 3-0, with a 0.89 ERA. In three starts this season, he has two quality outings and has only given up two runs.

The Tigers are 44-26 at home and 4-6 in their last 10 games. The Tigers are ranked eighth in runs scored, 10th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging percentage. They are ranked ninth in ERA.

Riley Greene leads the team in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. He has a four-game hitting streak and picked up two hits, and a scored a run, in Game 1. The Tigers offense and pitching has been inconsistent lately, and they will look to get more balanced, as the final month of the season gets going. On the mound for Detroit is Sawyer Gipson-Long, who is 0-1, with a 4.32 ERA. He has no quality starts this season and usually gives up one to three runs.

Best Bet: Under