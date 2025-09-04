5 Things To Watch For When No. 15 Michigan Takes On No. 18 Oklahoma

The Michigan Wolverines and Oklahoma Sooners are about to make history.

Saturday marks the first-ever regular-season matchup between these two programs, as the only time they've clashed is the Orange Bowl on New Year's Day in 1976, when the Sooners topped the Wolverines in a low-scoring affair by a 14-6 final. That game featured an iconic coaching matchup, as Michigan legend Bo Schembechler squared off with Barry Switzer, who at the time had won the last two national championships in a row.

Sherrone Moore and Brent Venables don't exactly carry the same gravitas, but this is no doubt a matchup of college football powers. Moore and the Wolverines will look to rebound from a relatively disappointing season opener. They beat New Mexico last Saturday by "only" 17 points, despite entering the game as a 34.5-point favorite. They have things to improve on defense and in some of the most basic tenets of successful football.

Here's a look at five things to watch for between Michigan and Oklahoma on Saturday night...

Ground-And-Pound

The Wolverines run game is off to an electric start. Can they keep it up?

Michigan lived up to its reputation as a Big Ten powerhouse on the ground last Saturday, as their running backs combined for 192 yards on 28 carries (6.9-yard average). Much of that damage was done on a pair of huge runs by Justice Haynes, who set the tone with a 56-yard touchdown run on Michigan's opening drive, then later rumbled for a 59-yard run to the 1-yard line.

Raj Mehta/Getty Images

It's not just about the backs. The Wolverines' run-blocking was strong, headlined by left tackle Evan Link, left guard Giovanni El-Hadi, and right tackle Andrew Sprague. Tight end Max Bredeson also threw an excellent second-level block to spring Haynes' long opening-drive run.

Even in a 35-3 blowout win over Illinois State, Oklahoma still allowed 4.1 yards per carry to opposing running backs. Michigan may have an opportunity to reinforce their ground attack, and may need it to pull off a big road win. It won't be easy, though, against a standout front-seven that includes junior linebacker Sammy Omosigho and five-star defensive line recruit David Stone.

Containing The Pass

Sooners quarterback John Mateer, a transfer from Washington State, had an explosive debut for his new team. Mateer completed 30 of 37 passes for 392 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception against Illinois State, while completing passes to nine different targets.

Considering the surprisingly strong performance of Jack Layne in the season opener, the Wolverines should be out to prove that they can make life more difficult for opposing quarterbacks. Keep an eye on senior edge rusher TJ Guy, who made one of the best interceptions you'll ever see by a front-seven player against the Lobos.

Brian Bahr/Getty Images

Secondary Bounce-Back

Michigan cornerback Jyaire Hill had a night to forget in the season opener, especially on a drive in which he got flagged for pass interference in the end zone then allowed the ensuing touchdown in pass coverage. The Wolverines secondary as a unit will need to be on their P's and Q's in Norman on Saturday night.

Keontez Lewis led the Sooners with nine catches, 119 yards, and two touchdowns in his season debut, while senior Deion Burks got off to a hot start with seven catches for 88 yards and a score. With the talent on the field and Mateer's ability to spread the ball around, Michigan is going to need strong coverage in the secondary across the board.

Missing Barham

The Wolverines will have to play the first half of the game without linebacker Jaishawn Barham, who was ejected from last week's win over New Mexico for a second-half targeting penalty. By rule, Barham now has to sit out the first two quarters against Oklahoma. There's going to be a lot on the plate of senior LB Ernest Hausmann, especially, as Michigan will have to fill the void for Barham's lost snaps.

Ball Security