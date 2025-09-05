Ernest Hausmann: Michigan Linebacker, Adoption Ambassador, and Voice for Change with Samaritas

When Michigan linebacker Ernest Hausmann walks onto the field, he carries more than just pads and a playbook. He carries a story of resilience, faith, and purpose that stretches from Uganda to Ann Arbor. His journey has already inspired countless fans, but now, through his new role as an Adoption Ambassador with Samaritas, Hausmann is using his platform to transform lives far beyond the football field.

Hausmann spoke with us ahead of Michigan’s week two showdown with Oklahoma — only the second meeting ever between the two storied programs — and while he’s laser-focused on the game, his passion for adoption advocacy and humanitarian work stood out even more.

From Uganda to the United States

Hausmann’s journey began in Uganda, where he was one of 20-plus siblings before being adopted at age two. However, he didn’t arrive in the United States until he was five. That transition left lasting marks on his memory.

“Not a whole lot, I remember,” he admitted. “My brain’s kind of blocked off a lot of the events that kind of happened before I was adopted. I think God really did that for a reason… Some of those events were traumatic and might have slowed me down from reaching my full potential.”

What he does remember is vivid:

“I remember vividly the flight coming to America. My dad and I just doodling, he’s trying to teach me the alphabet, how to write my name. As soon as I got off the plane, I’m walking to the airport and see an old family. That stuck with me. Anything before that, my brain just blocks off.”

That moment marked the start of a new life, one filled with opportunities he’s never taken for granted.

Seeing the World Through Adoption’s Lens

For Hausmann, being adopted isn’t just part of his story — it’s a lens through which he sees the entire world.

“Adoption has done so many amazing things in my life,” he said. “Being an adopted child, you see the world in a whole different perspective… You can be in a room with 30 people seeing the same thing, but with adoption, you see it through a different lens. That’s truly special.”

It’s that perspective that makes him such a natural fit as an Adoption Ambassador for Samaritas, Michigan’s largest private foster care and adoption organization.

Why Samaritas Was the Perfect Fit

The connection came through former Michigan linebacker Jarrett Irons.

“Jarrett reached out to me about Samaritas. He said, ‘Hey, there’s an event this week, I’d love for you to be part of it.’ And just how genuine the connection was when I first met Dave and Kelly… the amount of open-arms welcome. I felt this is exactly the partnership to be part of the future.”

Hausmann isn’t just lending his name. He’s lending his voice, his empathy, and his story — things money can’t buy and statistics can’t measure.

Living with TNT: Today, Not Tomorrow

Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore often preaches the mantra TNT: Today, Not Tomorrow. Hausmann lives it daily.

“Each day you wake up, you understand you were so blessed to have this opportunity. You can’t let a day go by without maximizing it.”

That urgency comes from knowing how slim the odds were for him to come to the United States in the first place.

Even as a rising star in the Big Ten, Hausmann sees adoption and humanitarian work as a lifelong mission.

“This is something that’s been a lifelong dream and passion of mine. Early on when I was adopted in America, I knew I wanted to help back home in any sort of way. Now the adoption piece — this has been something I’ve wanted to do for a very long time. I knew this was not by coincidence, God had a reason for this calling. This is something I want to continue on beyond my Michigan days, beyond football. For the rest of my life.”

Life Beneath the Well: Clean Water and Global Perspective

In addition to his work with Samaritas, Hausmann founded the Life Beneath the Well Foundation, which provides clean drinking water to communities in Uganda.

“It’s one thing to hear about the lack of clean water, or see it in pictures, but it’s another to live it. In Uganda, you see two-year-old kids learning to walk, and the first thing they’re taught is how to fetch water for the family. That changes your perspective on everything.”

Influences: Family, Faith, and Internal Fire

When asked where his drive comes from, Hausmann was clear — it’s a mix of adopted family guidance and a fire he believes was planted in him from birth.

“My parents here taught me how to work. That alone can get you places. But there’s also an internal fire that God planted in me. My drive and passion for helping my family back home — that’s the force behind a lot of what I do. I don’t look at responsibilities as burdens. I look at them as blessings.”

Intentionality and Time as a Resource

Hausmann sees life the same way he sees football practice — with intentionality.

“Everything I do builds on everything else. Time is everything because it’s a finite resource. I get to choose how I spend it, and that’s a blessing. Every minute, every hour, what I do is for a reason and it’s going to make me better in the long run.”

Faith, Gratitude, and Game-Day Reflection

Even on game day, when the adrenaline is pumping and 100,000 fans are roaring in the Big House, Hausmann pauses for perspective.

“I allow myself about 30 seconds before each game. I walk out, take a knee in the end zone, pray to God, then look around the stadium to acknowledge I’m so blessed to be in this position.”

Why His Story Matters

Hausmann’s journey resonates because it blends sports, faith, and service into a powerful narrative. He’s more than a linebacker making tackles — he’s an advocate for children, a voice for adoption, and a leader building bridges between continents.

For Samaritas, his involvement amplifies their message to a wider audience. For fans, it’s a reminder that football heroes can be real-life heroes too.

“Adoption has done so many amazing things in my life,” Hausmann said. “I want to make sure each day I maximize the blessing I’ve been given.”

How You Can Help

Not everyone can adopt, but as Hausmann emphasizes, there are many ways to support Samaritas and similar organizations.

“When you talk about adoption, that’s just one avenue. You talk about resources — shelter, education, water. There are so many different ways to help.”

For those inspired by his story, Samaritas provides clear entry points: samaritas.org/fostercare/adoption.

Conclusion

From a five-year-old boy on a flight to America, doodling the alphabet with his father, to a Big Ten linebacker tackling both opponents and systemic challenges, Ernest Hausmann embodies purpose. His story reminds us that adoption isn’t just about changing one life — it’s about changing countless others through empathy, advocacy, and action.