Lions vs Packers: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Detroit Lions battle the Green Bay Packers in this Week 1, NFC North Division matchup.

The Lions were 15-2 last season and finished first in the NFC North. It was their second straight NFC North title and a franchise record for wins in a season. Detroit was also the one seed in the NFC playoffs and became the first team in franchise history to go undefeated on the road. Even though it was a dominant season, they ended up losing in the Divisional Round to the Washington Commanders, 45-31. The Lions went through some injuries, but still played well on both sides of the ball.

The Packers were 11-6 last season and finished third in the NFC North. They went on to lose in the Wild Card Round to the Philadelphia Eagles, 22-10. Green Bay was strong on defense and in the running game. Also, the offensive line didn't allow that many sacks. However, the Packers struggled in divisional games and went 1-5. They will look to continue to do the little things right and try to improve that division record right away.

Spread

Lions +2 (-109)

Packers -2 (-101)

Moneyline

Lions +114

Packers -124

Total

OVER 47.5 (-104)

UNDER 47.5 (-106)

*The above data was collected on Sept. 5, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Lions vs Packers Betting Trends

Detroit is 14-6 ATS in its last 20 games.

The total has gone OVER in five of Detroit's last six games.

Detroit is 14-2 SU in its last 16 games.

Green Bay is 2-4 SU in its last six games.

Green Bay is 10-4 SU in its last 14 games at home.

Green Bay is 2-6 ATS in its last eight games when playing at home against Detroit.

Lions vs Packers Injury Reports

Detroit Lions

Trevor Nowaske, LB - Elbow

Sione Vaki, RB - Hamstring

Jamarco Jones, T - Ankle

Isaac TeSlaa, WR - Illness

Kayode Awosika, G - Shoulder

Green Bay Packers

Zayne Anderson, SAF - Knee

Nate Hobbs, CB - Knee

Elgton Jenkins, C - Hip

Jordan Love, QB - Left Thumb

Micah Parsons, LB - Back

Jayden Reed, WR - Foot

Barryn Sorrekk, DE - Knee

Dontayvion Wicks, WR - Calf

Savion Williams, WR - Hamstring

Lions vs Packers Predictions and Picks

Last season, Detroit was ranked second in total yards, second in passing yards, sixth in rushing yards, and first in points scored. The Lions have won the last three road matchups and will look to continue that success. Their main core on offense was among the top spots in the league rankings. On defense, Aidan Hutchinson will do his best with his pressure on the QB. Also on offense, Jameson Williams will look to make a name for himself. The offense will easily be there for Detroit, but they have to tighten up that third-from-last passing defense.

Last season, Green Bay was ranked fifth in total yards, 12th in passing yards, fifth in rushing yards, and eighth in points scored. Zach Tom will be looking to give solid pass protection and blocking for the run game. Also, on defense, Micah Parsons gets to make his Green Bay debut, and he wants to make an impact from the start. The Packers can definitely match the Lions' offense, and they have the edge on defense.

Best Bet: Packers Spread