Michigan Wolverines at Oklahoma Sooners: Odds, Spread, and Total

Michigan is not a popular bet to defeat Oklahoma this Saturday evening, when the Oklahoma Sooners play host to the Wolverines at 7:30 p.m. EST. Oklahoma is cast as a strong (-5) point spread favorite on its hallowed ground of OU Memorial Stadium. Each 1-0 team debuted with a comfortable win last weekend.

OU's new lineup garners more hype compared to last year's 6-7 Oklahoma team that lost to LSU and Navy back-to-back to end the campaign. However, like the Wolverines, the Sooners were largely underwhelming with the ball against a group of inferior athletes to begin the 2025-26 season.

Spread

Wolverines +5 (-111)

Sooners -5 (-103)

Moneyline

Wolverines +171

Sooners -198

Total

OVER 44.5 (-113)

UNDER 44.5 (-105)

*The above data was collected on Sept. 5, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Michigan Wolverines at Oklahoma Sooners Betting Trends

The Michigan Wolverines have won five times in a row, counting bowl games.

Oklahoma has allowed three or more opposing TDs in seven of its last 10 games.

Michigan is 4-8 in its last 12 games against the Southeastern Conference.

Michigan Wolverines at Oklahoma Sooners Injury Reports

Michigan Wolverines

Offensive tackle Andrew Babalola is out with a knee injury.

Quarterback Davis Warren is questionable with a knee injury.

Tight end Hogan Hansen is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Wide receiver CJ Charleston is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Running back John Volker is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Running back Donovan Johnson is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Running back Bryson Kuzdzal is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Quarterback Mikey Keene is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Oklahoma Sooners

Running back Taylor Tatum is questionable with a hamstring strain.

Cornerback Eli Bowen is questionable with a leg injury.

Wide receiver Jayden Gibson is questionable with a knee injury.

Wide receiver JaVonnie Gibson is questionable with a leg injury.

Wide receiver KJ Daniels is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Michigan Wolverines at Oklahoma Sooners Predictions and Picks

Were the two powerhouses looking forward to each other last weekend? Oklahoma only led Illinois State of the FCS division 21-3 after three quarters, relying on QB John Mateer's able arm in a game that did not see the Sooners rush for 100 yards. Michigan, meanwhile, allowed New Mexico's wide receiver Dorian Thomas a pair of midgame TD receptions in a shaky Week 1 win of the Wolverines' own.

Local media have been unusually kind to Michigan after such a dicey performance, arguing that frosh QB Bryce Underwood's terrific aerial display makes up for any concerns about the defense. Charles Post of Maize N Blue gives the defensive backfield more credit than criticism after Week 1: "Cornerback Jyaire Hill picked up a crucial pass interference penalty and was beaten for a touchdown in the third quarter, but (defensive backs) Brandyn Hillman and TJ Metcalf more than made up for the mistakes."