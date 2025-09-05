White Sox vs Tigers Odds, Spread, and Total

The White Sox roll into Detroit tonight riding their best stretch of the season, winning five straight after sweeping Minnesota. The Tigers, meanwhile, hope to build on the momentum of a 6–2 win over the Mets. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. EST at Comerica Park.

Detroit (81–60) leads the division by 9.5 games over Kansas City and has been tough at home, going 45–27 in front of its fans. Chicago (53–88) remains buried in last place but has shown some late-season fight, averaging more than seven runs a game during its win streak.

Jack Flaherty (7–13, 4.74 ERA) gets the start for the Tigers against rookie right-hander Shane Smith (4–7, 3.81), who has given up two runs or fewer in four of his last five starts. Flaherty, despite his record, ranks among Detroit's strikeout leaders with 169 over 142.1 innings.

At the plate, Riley Greene continues to anchor the Tigers' offense with 32 home runs and 103 RBI, while Chicago leans on Lenyn Sosa, who leads the team with 19 homers and 62 RBI. Both clubs are short-handed: the Tigers are without center fielder Parker Meadows, and the White Sox are missing third baseman Miguel Vargas.

Spread

White Sox +1.5 (-131)

Tigers -1.5 (+111)

Moneyline

White Sox +161

Tigers -181

Total

Over 8.5 (-104)

Under 8.5 (-113)

The above data was collected on Sept. 5, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

White Sox vs Tigers Betting Trends

The White Sox are 6-4 against the spread in their last 10 games, including 4-0 on the road.

The Tigers are 3-7 against the spread in the past 10 matchups and 1-3 at home.

The White Sox have won five straight following a five-game losing streak.

The over has hit in 12 of the Tigers' past 15 home games.

The White Sox are 5-13 in their last 18 games against the Tigers.

The Tigers are 8-3 in their last 11 home matchups against the White Sox.

White Sox vs Tigers Injury Reports

White Sox

Bryan Hudson, RP — 15-day IL (back).

Miguel Vargas, 3B — 10-day IL (hand).

Owen White, RP — 15-day IL (hip).

Dan Altavilla, RP — 15-day IL (lat).

Elvis Peguero, RP — 15-day IL (elbow).

Tigers

Paul Sewald, RP — 60-day IL (shoulder).

Kyle Finnegan, RP — Day to day (groin).

Matt Vierling, CF — 10-day IL (oblique).

Jose Urquidy, SP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Chris Paddack, SP — Out (bereavement).

Alex Cobb, SP — 60-day IL (hips).

Parker Meadows, CF — 10-day IL (quadriceps).

White Sox vs Tigers Predictions and Picks

"Chicago comes into this series in last place of the AL Central standings, but they have won five games in a row, and their offense is hot right now .... Detroit continues to be pretty inconsistent over the last two months, and they are starting Flaherty, who has allowed at least five earned runs in three of his last five outings .... I can't back Detroit with Flaherty on the mound, so I will take a shot with the White Sox here." — David Racey, Sports Chat Place

"The Tigers are one of the best teams in the American League and look to take over this game from the first inning .... The Tigers should limit the White Sox lineup, which averages only 3.99 runs per game, with Jack Flaherty pitching multiple scoreless innings to allow the bullpen to close out the game with a lead. The Tigers should win the game and cover the spread in a dominant win at home." — Mayer Fink, Winners and Whiners