Michigan Can’t Overcome First-Half Deficit, Falls To Oklahoma

The No. 15 Michigan Wolverines (1-1) were unable to find any offensive rhythm in a 24-13 loss to the No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners (2-0).

Despite Michigan’s not-quite-convincing win over New Mexico in Week 1, freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood received heaping praise for his debut performance nonetheless. Underwood struggled in his first road test, going just 9-for-24 for 142 yards. Oklahoma's defensive front swarmed Michigan to the tune of a sack, three QB hits, and eight tackles for loss.

Running back Justice Haynes added 127 yards with a touchdown on the ground, while wide receiver Donaven McCulley hauled in 91 yards on three catches in the defeat.

The game didn’t start quite how the Wolverines wanted it to. The Sooners marched down the field on the back of two 20-plus yard chunk plays, eventually capping off their drive with running back Deion Burks’ nine-yard catch-and-run touchdown for a quick 7-0 lead.

Michigan’s first drive foreshadowed the rest of the half for its offense: A promising play through the air flanked by a largely stagnant running game. Underwood connected with wide receiver Semaj Morgan for an 18-yard gain on his first pass, but that was it for the Wolverines.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Sooners were forced to punt on their second drive, but Michigan was still reeling on offense. Like the first drive, Underwood made an impressive play through the air, this time a 38-yard completion to wide receiver Donaven McCulley. Still, the Wolverines were unable to find rhythm and punted the ball back to the Sooners.

Even an interception from defensive back TJ Metcalf couldn’t inject energy into the Wolverines offense, as it turned Metcalf’s gift into a three-and-out.

After Michigan’s defense forced another punt, its offense was set to do the same. But a roughing the kicker call on the punt bailed the Wolverines out.

On the back of 25 yards worth of penalties, Michigan’s offense worked its way into the red zone for the first time all game. On a fourth-and-2, the Wolverines decided to take their three points. But everything was going wrong, as the ever-dependable kicker Dominic Zvada hooked a chip shot wide left.

Pouring salt in the wound, Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer, who diced Michigan’s secondary through the air, took matters into his own hands, rushing for a touchdown giving his squad a 14-0 lead heading into halftime.

The Michigan team that exited the locker room after halftime was a different species from the one that played in the first half. On the first snap, Haynes broke away for a 75-yard touchdown, nearly doubling the Wolverines’ first-half rushing total on one play and bringing the score to 14-7.

The Wolverines immediately forced a three-and-out, breathing new life into the maize and blue sideline. The break appeared to be a much-needed reset.

But Oklahoma struck next, stymieing Michigan’s surge almost as soon as it came on. Mateer put the Sooners offense on his back, finishing the next drive off with his second rushing touchdown to extend the lead back to 14 at 21-7.

The Wolverines’ offense returned to its largely stagnant state that plagued the first half. But the Sooners bailed Michigan out on a punt once more, fumbling the catch and allowing linebacker Cole Sullivan to recover it. Michigan cashed in for a field goal to bring the score to 21-10.

Another Zvada field goal brought the Wolverines within eight, 21-13, largely thanks to an incredible helmet catch by McCulley.

While the Wolverines continued to settle for field goals, Oklahoma kept Michigan’s hope afloat, missing a field goal of its own. Down eight with just over 12 minutes remaining, the Wolverines were quickly approaching do-or-die time.

But after burning two timeouts and failing to get anything out of them, Michigan put itself in quite a tough spot. The defense needed to get the Sooners off the field quick, otherwise the Wolverines might not have the infrastructure to overcome a two-score deficit.