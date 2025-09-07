Wolverines Ups & Downs: Who Stood Out In A Tough Loss To The Sooners?

The Michigan Wolverines’ first road test against the Oklahoma Sooners didn’t go as perhaps they hoped it would, dropping to 1-1 after the 24-13 loss. The Wolverines had some moments that they hope to build on, alongside several they’d like to forget.

Here’s a look at three ‘ups’ and three ‘downs’ from Saturday night’s loss:

UP: RB Justice Haynes

Seventy-five of Haynes’ 125 rushing yards came on one single play. On his other 18 attempts, he gained just 50 yards. If you take away that one play, his line doesn’t appear too great, but you can’t just take away the touchdown. In both of his first two games as a Wolverine, Haynes has proven that he has big-play potential, and that itself is a major weapon. A big play at the right time can win a game on its own, and so far, Haynes is good for at least one a game.

DOWN: QB Bryce Underwood

After Underwood’s electrifying debut last week, this week’s performance brought him more down to earth. It’s important to keep in mind that for all the hype around Underwood, this was just the 18-year-old’s second start of his career. Compounding that with the fact that playing in the Sooners’ home stadium at night is no easy feat, his underwhelming stat line isn’t necessarily unexpected.

Still, Underwood’s 9-for-24 passing for 142 total yards is below his own standard. Even on the snaps where he did have time in the pocket, Underwood struggled with accuracy and decision-making at times. He has also yet to show off his speed and scrambling ability that was advertised. It wasn’t the performance anyone wanted out of Underwood, but next week’s contest against Central Michigan might serve as a get-right game for him.

UP: LB Cole Sullivan

Getting extended reps at the linebacker spot with Jaishawn Barham out for the first half, Sullivan continued to make the most of his opportunities. After a sack and an interception last week, he re-upped with another sack and a fumble recovery this week against Oklahoma.

The Wolverines are loaded at linebacker, but if Sullivan continues to make plays with consistency, it’s going to be hard for coach Sherrone Moore to keep him off the field.

DOWN: Michigan Offensive Line

Michigan’s O-Line didn’t have a great night as a unit down in Norman. Underwood didn’t have much time in the pocket before it collapsed, and it struggled to open up gaps for the running game. This was made worse when captain and starting left guard Giovanni El-Hadi went down with an apparent injury.

Offensive lines work as a group. The struggles are no one player's fault, nor successes one’s glory. In a way, it makes fixing lapses more difficult when there are so many moving parts. But if there is anyone fit for the job, it’s Moore and his prowess as the Wolverines’ former O-Line coach of two squads that won the Joe Moore Award in 2021 and 2022.

UP: WR Donaven McCulley

McCulley’s final line is one of the more perplexing from this game. Three catches for 91 yards, but on nine targets. The reason McCulley gets an ‘up’ here is because of what he showed he is capable of: big plays. McCulley’s three catches had an average of 30.3 yards, and the ability to make plays downfield is something Michigan was severely lacking last season. At 6-foot-5, McCulley’s frame and athleticism makes for an ideal long-ball candidate.

He and Underwood had a few miscommunications, but those are kinks that can be worked out. The catch that he made by pinning the ball to the defender's helmet alone speaks to the talent that McCulley possesses, and this performance is encouraging.

DOWN: K Dominic Zvada

This final “down” is mostly due to the standard that Zvada has set for himself. Zvada was one of the best kickers in the country last season, and Michigan has no reason not to expect him to be that this year. Thus, his missed 32-yard field goal was a bit of a shock to the Wolverine faithful who have come to expect Zvada to nail each and every kick.

Zvada redeemed himself by making his next two, and the hope is that the first miss was simply a fluke not to be repeated. There will most likely come a time when Michigan needs a big field goal, and Zvada has, to this point in his career, given no reason not to trust him.

Other Notables And Honorable Mentions

Linebacker Ernest Hausmann had a busy night, totaling 11 tackles, including partial credit on a tackle for loss...Defensive back TJ Metcalf earned his first interception on the season on an overthrown ball...Cornerback Jyaire Hill had a better day in the secondary, making several plays on the ball and recording a pass breakup...Linebacker Jimmy Rolder also had a nice night, holding it down in the extra field time he accrued with Barham out for the first half.