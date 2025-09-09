Tigers vs Yankees: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Detroit Tigers hope to bounce back in the win column and get off to a good start on their six-game road trip.

The Tigers are 82-62 and lead the American League Central Division. They have an 8.5-game lead over the Cleveland Guardians and are only half a game behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the AL's best record. Detroit finished 2-4 in a six-game homestand, losing to the New York Mets and the Chicago White Sox. The offense was present, but the pitching was only effective for two games.

The New York Yankees are 80-63 and are second in the American League East Division. They are only two games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the division lead. New York is presently in the first wild card spot, but they are making a strong push for the division and the top seed. They won two out of three from the Jays, and both victories were close. The Yankees hope to keep playing well on both sides of the ball.

Spread

Tigers +1.5 (-156)

Yankees -1.5 (+133)

Moneyline

Tigers +134

Yankees -150

Total

OVER 8.5 (+100)

UNDER 8.5 (-116)

*The above data was collected on Sept. 8, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Tigers vs Yankees Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in four of Detroit's last six games.

Detroit is 4-9 SU in its last 13 games.

Detroit is 4-1 SU in its last five games against the NY Yankees.

The total has gone OVER in 13 of the New York Yankees' last 20 games.

The NY Yankees are 11-3 SU in their last 14 games.

The total has gone UNDER in five of the New York Yankees' last six games against Detroit.

Tigers vs Yankees Injury Reports

Detroit Tigers

Matt Vierling, CF - 10-day IL

Franyerber Montilla, SS - Day-to-day

Bryce Rainer, SS - Day-to-day

New York Yankees

Brando Mayea, CF - Day-to-day

Oswaldo Cabrera, 3B - 60-day IL

Tigers vs Yankees Predictions and Picks

Detroit is 36-33 on the road and 4-6 in its last 10 games. The Tigers are ranked eighth in runs scored, 12th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging percentage. They are ranked 11th in ERA.

Riley Greene leads the team in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. In the White Sox series, he scored twice and had two hits. Detroit will try to tighten up its pitching, as it will be tested against this elite Yankees offense. On the mound for the Tigers is Casey Mize, who is 13-5, with a 3.87 ERA. He has six quality starts this season and beat the Yankees on April 7th at home.

New York is 43-29 at home and 7-3 in their last 10 games. The Yankees are first in runs scored, 14th in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and first in slugging percentage. They are ranked 14th in ERA.

Aaron Judge leads the team in batting average, home runs, and RBI's. In the Blue Jays series, he scored twice and had two hits. New York will try to get the offense going early and keep the pitching trending up. On the mound of the Yankees is Will Warren, who is 8-6, with a 4.28 ERA. He has five quality starts this season and has pitched decently in his last few outings.

Best Bet: Over