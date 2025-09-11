5 Things To Watch For When The Wolverines Take On Central Michigan

Coming off a loss to No. 13 Oklahoma, No. 23 Michigan’s matchup against Central Michigan could be a get-right game.

While no team is a pushover, the Wolverines should have no issue with Central Michigan, allowing an opportunity for Michigan to straighten out the lingering issues that remain on both offense and defense.

Here are five things to pay attention to in the matchup between the Wolverines and the Chippewas.

Michigan’s Air Attack

Central Michigan has allowed more than 300 passing yards in each of its first two games. This matchup presents an opportunity for the Wolverines to let freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood loose. It’s clear that Underwood has a powerful arm, but it hasn’t quite been utilized in the way that many had hoped it would.

Central Michigan’s shoddy secondary and pass rush could allow the Wolverines to open up their playbook and let Underwood work more vertical instead of horizontal.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

It’s not just Underwood that may benefit from a pass-heavy scheme on Saturday. Michigan’s receiving core hasn’t found its identity yet, and giving them an opportunity to make plays may provide a confidence boost heading into conference play.

Offensive Line Consistency

The Wolverines’ offensive line had a rough go of it against the Sooners. They didn’t allow Underwood much time in the pocket and struggled to create holes for the running backs. While Oklahoma’s defensive line is one of the best in the country, the Chippewas’ has struggled so far this season, recording just two sacks in their first two games.

With graduate left guard Giovanni El-Hadi’s health status unknown after an injury last Saturday, the group may not be at full strength. Still, the offensive line will work to prove itself come game day.

Limit The Run Game

Central Michigan’s offense is strange. It utilizes three – yes, three – quarterbacks. Angel Flores, Jaydn Glasser, and Joe Labas all split time under center, and it doesn’t look like the Chippewas are moving away from the system. Unsurprisingly, they prefer to keep the ball on the ground, averaging a whopping 46 rush attempts thus far this season.

Despite relying heavily on the ground game, it’s been quite volatile. After the Chippewas rushed for over 200 yards in their Week 1 win over San Jose State, they gained just 40 yards on 41 carries against a more stringent Pittsburgh defense in Week 2.

If Michigan can take away Central Michigan’s rush, the Chippewas may be in for a long day in the Big House.

Third Down Efficiency

Against Oklahoma, Michigan converting just three of its 14 third downs was ultimately one of the largest contributors to the loss. While there are a lot of factors that go into that stat – yards to gain and situation, to name a few – it’s an area that the Wolverines certainly need to shore up.

While Central Michigan’s defense isn’t made of world-beaters, Michigan’s ability to cash in on third-down situations will be something to keep an eye on.

New Coach On The Sidelines