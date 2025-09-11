Sherrone Moore Reveals How He Plans To Spend Suspension On ‘Big Jim’s House’

Sherrone Moore may be suspended for Michigan's next two games, but he's still going to be in coach mode.

Moore spoke about his plans for the next two weeks as part of his newest "Coffee with the Coach" interview on Big Jim's House on 94.7 WCSX. The Wolverines are preparing for life without Moore on the sidelines for their next two games, turning to Biff Poggi in the interim against Central Michigan this Saturday and in a Big Ten matchup against Nebraska in Week 4.

The head coach's two-game suspension doesn't begin until Saturday, so he's still allowed with the team during their preparation for Central Michigan. He's also cramming in prep for Nebraska, to help the team as much as he can before he is banned from all football activities at the school during his suspension, which runs from Sept. 13-20.

"I'll be here through this week and just preparing the team for the game on Saturday and doing a little advanced scouting for next week as well," Moore said.

What about game day? Is Moore just going to throw on his maize & blue gear and cheer the team on from his couch? Not exactly. Moore is going to approach the next two games as a football coach, but hasn't figured out exactly where he'll set up shop.

"Don't know yet," Moore said. "Probably just my basement by myself, taking notes, watching it, not as a fan. So, I'll be looking at everything."

Raj Mehta/Getty Images

Michigan self-imposed the current two-game suspension on Moore, due to his involvement in the program's recent sign-stealing scandal. The NCAA also imposed a one-game suspension for Moore at the start of the 2026 season.

In the meantime, Poggi is taking over as interim head coach. Moore credited Poggi's knowledge of the Michigan program and his experience as a head coach at Charlotte for his elevation to interim head coach for the next two games.