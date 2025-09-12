Bears vs Lions: Odds, Spread, and Total
The Chicago Bears hope to win their first game of the season and rebound from a heartbreaking setback in Week 1. The Bears are 0-1 and recently fell to the…
The Bears are 0-1 and recently fell to the Minnesota Vikings, 27-24. Chicago squandered an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter and was outscored 21-7. The Bears won time of possession and were 2-for-2 in the red zone. They could have done better on third downs and committed a bunch of penalties. Caleb Williams, the quarterback, performed admirably in both the passing and rushing games.
The Detroit Lions are 0-1, having fallen 27-13 to the Green Bay Packers in Week 1. Detroit trailed 17-3 at the half and could not get its offense going. They did well with possession time, but went 1-for-4 in the red zone. The running game did not produce much, while the red zone defense went 2-for-5. Quarterback Jared Goff passed for 200 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.
Spread
- Bears +6 (-101)
- Lions -6 (-113)
Moneyline
- Bears +238
- Lions -258
Total
- OVER 46.5 (-107)
- UNDER 46.5 (-109)
*The above data was collected on Sept. 12, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Bears vs Lions Betting Trends
- Chicago is 2-4 ATS in its last six games.
- The total has gone OVER in four of Chicago's last six games.
- Chicago is 1-11 SU in its last 12 games.
- Detroit is 13-7 ATS in its last 20 games.
- The total has gone OVER in five of Detroit's last seven games.
- Detroit is 14-3 SU in its last 17 games.
Bears vs Lions Injury Reports
Chicago Bears
- Grady Jarrett, DE - Questionable
- Kyler Gordon, CB - Questionable
- T.J. Edwards. LB - Questionable
- Roschon Johnson, RB - Questionable
- Jahdae Walker, WR - Questionable
- Josh Blackwell, CB - Questionable
- Austin Booker, DE - Injured Reserve
- Amen Ogbongbemiga, LB - Injured Reserve
- Zah Frazier, CB - Out
- Travis Homer, RB - Injured Reserve
- Terell Smith, CB - Injured Reserve
- Deion Hankins, RB - Injured Reserve
Detroit Lions
- Taylor Decker, OT - Questionable
- Jack Campbell, LB - Questionable
- Sione Vaki, RB - Questionable
- Trevor Nowaske, LB - Questionable
- Jamarco Jones, OT - Injured Reserve
- Miles Frazier, G - Out
- Ezekiel Turner, LB - Injured Reserve
- Josh Paschal, DE - Out
- Malcolm Rodriguez, LB - Out
- Alim McNeill, DT - Out
- Colby Sorsdal, OT - Injured Reserve
- Justin Herron, OT - Injured Reserve
- Kenny Yeboah, TE - Injured Reserve
- Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB - Injured Reserve
- Kye Robichaux, RB - Injured Reserve
- Dan Jackson, S - Injured Reserve
- Levi Onwuzurike, DE - Out
Bears vs Lions Predictions and Picks
Chicago ranks 16th in passing yards, tied for 10th in running yards, 10th in points scored, and 25th in points allowed. The Bears played effectively for three quarters against the Vikings before quickly losing control. The defense remains solid, and the offense hopes to resume consistent scoring. Ben Johnson, the Bears' head coach, returns to Ford Field, where he previously helped the Lions offense discover a new identity as offensive coordinator. So far, the Bears' offense has shown signs of potential.
Detroit is ranked 15th in passing yards, tied for 31st in rushing yards, 24th in points scored, and 25th in points allowed. The Lions have won five of their previous six games versus the Bears. This is Detroit's home opener, and the offense will be primed to bounce back. In Week 1, the Lions faced a tough Packers squad on the road, and it definitely doesn't reflect on how good this offense still is. On defense, Aidan Hutchinson will seek to put pressure on Williams, while the secondary will need to tighten up.
Best Bet: Over
Neither of these teams wants to go 0-2 on the season. The Bears' offense scored in all four quarters last week, and the Lions will undoubtedly get off to a solid start in this one. So far, both defenses have been somewhat below average, and Johnson's matchup with his old squad will be interesting.