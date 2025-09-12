Bears vs Lions: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Chicago Bears hope to win their first game of the season and rebound from a heartbreaking setback in Week 1.

The Bears are 0-1 and recently fell to the Minnesota Vikings, 27-24. Chicago squandered an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter and was outscored 21-7. The Bears won time of possession and were 2-for-2 in the red zone. They could have done better on third downs and committed a bunch of penalties. Caleb Williams, the quarterback, performed admirably in both the passing and rushing games.

The Detroit Lions are 0-1, having fallen 27-13 to the Green Bay Packers in Week 1. Detroit trailed 17-3 at the half and could not get its offense going. They did well with possession time, but went 1-for-4 in the red zone. The running game did not produce much, while the red zone defense went 2-for-5. Quarterback Jared Goff passed for 200 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

Spread

Bears +6 (-101)

Lions -6 (-113)

Moneyline

Bears +238

Lions -258

Total

OVER 46.5 (-107)

UNDER 46.5 (-109)

*The above data was collected on Sept. 12, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Bears vs Lions Betting Trends

Chicago is 2-4 ATS in its last six games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Chicago's last six games.

Chicago is 1-11 SU in its last 12 games.

Detroit is 13-7 ATS in its last 20 games.

The total has gone OVER in five of Detroit's last seven games.

Detroit is 14-3 SU in its last 17 games.

Bears vs Lions Injury Reports

Chicago Bears

Grady Jarrett, DE - Questionable

Kyler Gordon, CB - Questionable

T.J. Edwards. LB - Questionable

Roschon Johnson, RB - Questionable

Jahdae Walker, WR - Questionable

Josh Blackwell, CB - Questionable

Austin Booker, DE - Injured Reserve

Amen Ogbongbemiga, LB - Injured Reserve

Zah Frazier, CB - Out

Travis Homer, RB - Injured Reserve

Terell Smith, CB - Injured Reserve

Deion Hankins, RB - Injured Reserve

Detroit Lions

Taylor Decker, OT - Questionable

Jack Campbell, LB - Questionable

Sione Vaki, RB - Questionable

Trevor Nowaske, LB - Questionable

Jamarco Jones, OT - Injured Reserve

Miles Frazier, G - Out

Ezekiel Turner, LB - Injured Reserve

Josh Paschal, DE - Out

Malcolm Rodriguez, LB - Out

Alim McNeill, DT - Out

Colby Sorsdal, OT - Injured Reserve

Justin Herron, OT - Injured Reserve

Kenny Yeboah, TE - Injured Reserve

Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB - Injured Reserve

Kye Robichaux, RB - Injured Reserve

Dan Jackson, S - Injured Reserve

Levi Onwuzurike, DE - Out

Bears vs Lions Predictions and Picks

Chicago ranks 16th in passing yards, tied for 10th in running yards, 10th in points scored, and 25th in points allowed. The Bears played effectively for three quarters against the Vikings before quickly losing control. The defense remains solid, and the offense hopes to resume consistent scoring. Ben Johnson, the Bears' head coach, returns to Ford Field, where he previously helped the Lions offense discover a new identity as offensive coordinator. So far, the Bears' offense has shown signs of potential.

Detroit is ranked 15th in passing yards, tied for 31st in rushing yards, 24th in points scored, and 25th in points allowed. The Lions have won five of their previous six games versus the Bears. This is Detroit's home opener, and the offense will be primed to bounce back. In Week 1, the Lions faced a tough Packers squad on the road, and it definitely doesn't reflect on how good this offense still is. On defense, Aidan Hutchinson will seek to put pressure on Williams, while the secondary will need to tighten up.

Best Bet: Over