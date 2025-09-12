Central Michigan Chippewas at Michigan Wolverines: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Michigan Wolverines' (-28) point spread over the Central Michigan Chippewas, in a game slated to begin at noon EST this Saturday, is not representative of a great start for UM. In fact, they're more illustrative of the Wolverines' frustration at 1-1, and the probability that they'll take it out on CMU.

Michigan was outclassed 24-13 by the Oklahoma Sooners last weekend. That loss came on the heels of an unremarkable start against New Mexico. Central Michigan is Michigan's comfort food opposition, having lost four out of four games against UM by an average 38.6 point margin of defeat.

The point spread combined with the O/U total for Michigan versus CMU is like a two-piece billboard shouting “35-7” as a likely final score. It might not be that simple to forecast the mismatch.

Spread

Chippewas +28 (-115)

Wolverines -28 (+103)

Moneyline

Chippewas +1843

Wolverines -2757

Total

OVER 42.5 (-112)

UNDER 42.5 (-102)

*The above data was collected on Sept. 12, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Central Michigan Chippewas at Michigan Wolverines Betting Trends

Michigan is a perfect 3-0 in its series against Central Michigan.

The Wolverines have defeated MAC opponents 13 consecutive times.

Totals have gone OVER in six straight Michigan home games.

Central Michigan Chippewas at Michigan Wolverines Injury Reports

Central Michigan Chippewas

Tight end Rory Callahan is out with an undisclosed injury.

Offensive guard John Iannuzzi is out with an undisclosed injury.

Michigan Wolverines

Offensive tackle Andrew Babalola is out with a knee injury.

Quarterback Davis Warren is questionable with a knee injury.

Running back Micah Ka'apana is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Tight end Marlin Klein is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Running back John Volker is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Quarterback Mikey Keene is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Central Michigan Chippewas at Michigan Wolverines Predictions and Picks

Michigan's blocking has been blamed for the Wolverines' bad day on offense against Oklahoma. “The offensive line, especially, looked out of sorts,” writes Chris Balas at The Wolverine. QB Bryce Underwood's poor accuracy, with a 9-for-24 passing line from the loss to OU, is also a major concern.

When a team has a struggling QB and a mismatch to play in, you can look for passing plays on first down. Michigan wants to restore confidence in Underwood, which will occur if he's allowed to throw on unexpected downs against a pedestrian CMU defense that gave up 464 yards to Pitt.