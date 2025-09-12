Detroit Tigers vs Miami Marlins Odds, Spread, and Totals
The Detroit Tigers will take a trip to Florida to kick off a three-game set against the Miami Marlins. These teams are in drastically different positions, with the Tigers having…
The Detroit Tigers will take a trip to Florida to kick off a three-game set against the Miami Marlins. These teams are in drastically different positions, with the Tigers having essentially secured the AL Central crown while the Marlins prepare for another postseason spent watching from the couch. Miami is playing for pride now, a pride they illustrated by rattling off two straight wins against the Washington Nationals recently. They will attempt to keep that streak going tonight.
Keeping any sort of streak going, except a hitless one, is an exceptionally difficult proposition against Tigers starter Tarik Skubal. Skubal has continued his lights-out pitching in 2025, posting a 2.10 ERA and a remarkable 0.86 WHIP through 28 starts. He is one of the best starters in the MLB, and he should continue to prove that with ease against a Miami lineup that does not present an intimidating matchup for him.
Opposing Skubal is a pitcher who was once considered in the same realm as him. Sandy Alcantara is long removed from his Cy Young days, as illustrated by his 5.67 ERA and 1.32 WHIP. To give credit where credit is due, those numbers were considerably worse earlier in the season, but they still indicate a level of pitching that often leads to Miami losses. It does not help that the Tigers have been fairly hot at the plate lately, scoring five or more runs in eight of their last 10 games.
Spread
- Tigers -1.5 (-106)
- Marlins +1.5 (-107)
Moneyline
- Tigers -186
- Marlins +178
Totals
- Over 7 (+102)
- Under 7 (-119)
*The above data was collected on Sept. 12, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Tigers vs Marlins Betting Trends
- The Tigers are 70-77 ATS this season.
- The Tigers are 15-27 ATS when they enter the game as a road favorite.
- The over is 40-31-1 when Detroit plays on the road.
- The Marlins are 83-64 ATS this year.
- The Marlins are 34-23 as home underdogs.
- The under is 61-57-3 when Miami enters the game as an underdog.
Tigers vs Marlins Injury Reports
Detroit Tigers
- Zach McKinstry, SS - Day-to-Day
- Matt Vierling, OF - Out
- Kyle Finnegan, RP - Out
Miami Marlins
- Connor Norby, 3B - Out
- Kyle Stowers, LF - Out
- Griffin Conine, OF - Out
- Graham Pauley, 3B - Out
- Dane Myers, OF - Out
- Valente Bellozo, RP - Day-to-Day
- Freddy Tarnok, RP - Out
Tigers vs Marlins Prediction and Pick
The over is a fairly appealing pick here. The Tigers will obviously do the majority of the scoring given the pitching situations, and it is not out of the question that they score more than seven runs on their own. However, Detroit's spread is the best overall selection. Skubal has been almost unhittable for the entire season, and it is hard to see a mediocre Miami lineup doing anything to change that. He should coast into the later innings, and the Tigers should not have any trouble getting on the board against Alcantara. Look for Skubal to pitch seven solid frames before handing it over to the bullpen to secure a dominant win.