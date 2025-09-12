Detroit Tigers vs Miami Marlins Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Detroit Tigers will take a trip to Florida to kick off a three-game set against the Miami Marlins. These teams are in drastically different positions, with the Tigers having essentially secured the AL Central crown while the Marlins prepare for another postseason spent watching from the couch. Miami is playing for pride now, a pride they illustrated by rattling off two straight wins against the Washington Nationals recently. They will attempt to keep that streak going tonight.

Keeping any sort of streak going, except a hitless one, is an exceptionally difficult proposition against Tigers starter Tarik Skubal. Skubal has continued his lights-out pitching in 2025, posting a 2.10 ERA and a remarkable 0.86 WHIP through 28 starts. He is one of the best starters in the MLB, and he should continue to prove that with ease against a Miami lineup that does not present an intimidating matchup for him.

Opposing Skubal is a pitcher who was once considered in the same realm as him. Sandy Alcantara is long removed from his Cy Young days, as illustrated by his 5.67 ERA and 1.32 WHIP. To give credit where credit is due, those numbers were considerably worse earlier in the season, but they still indicate a level of pitching that often leads to Miami losses. It does not help that the Tigers have been fairly hot at the plate lately, scoring five or more runs in eight of their last 10 games.

Spread

Tigers -1.5 (-106)

Marlins +1.5 (-107)

Moneyline

Tigers -186

Marlins +178

Totals

Over 7 (+102)

Under 7 (-119)

*The above data was collected on Sept. 12, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Tigers vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Tigers are 70-77 ATS this season.

The Tigers are 15-27 ATS when they enter the game as a road favorite.

The over is 40-31-1 when Detroit plays on the road.

The Marlins are 83-64 ATS this year.

The Marlins are 34-23 as home underdogs.

The under is 61-57-3 when Miami enters the game as an underdog.

Tigers vs Marlins Injury Reports

Detroit Tigers

Zach McKinstry, SS - Day-to-Day

Matt Vierling, OF - Out

Kyle Finnegan, RP - Out

Miami Marlins

Connor Norby, 3B - Out

Kyle Stowers, LF - Out

Griffin Conine, OF - Out

Graham Pauley, 3B - Out

Dane Myers, OF - Out

Valente Bellozo, RP - Day-to-Day

Freddy Tarnok, RP - Out

