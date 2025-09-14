Wolverines Ups & Downs: Who Stood Out In Convincing Win Over Central Michigan?

The Michigan Wolverines bounced back in a big way Saturday against the Central Michigan Chippewas. Following the loss to Oklahoma the week prior, the Wolverines were in need of a clean game to cleanse the palate. They got what they needed, demolishing the Chippewas by a score of 63-3.

With how Michigan played, there is much more praise than criticism to go around. Here are four ‘ups’ and two ‘downs’ from Saturday’s win…

UP: QB Bryce Underwood

Due to the nature of his position, Underwood will most likely find himself on this list in some capacity each week. Last Saturday, he graded a ‘down,’ struggling mightily to find a rhythm. This week, however, Underwood was stellar in all facets of the game.

Through the first two games, Underwood was muzzled when it came to using his speed. Against Central Michigan, though, Underwood was given much more freedom to use his legs. This freedom paid off, as Underwood rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns, showcasing the speed and agility that made him such a highly-touted recruit.

He was also much-improved through the air, throwing 16-for-25 for 235 yards and a touchdown. Underwood controlled the game from top to bottom, earning the freshman an ‘up.’

DOWN: K Dominic Zvada

For the second week in a row, Zvada missed a field goal that should have been automatic for him. A 47-yard try from the right hash isn’t a particularly simple make for most college kickers, but the 2024 Lou Groza Award semifinalist is expected to make those kicks.

In the grand scheme of the game, the missed field goal was lost in the onslaught of Wolverines touchdowns, but Michigan needs Zvada to be at his best entering Big Ten play.

UP: RBs Justice Haynes and Jordan Marshall

This ‘up’ could go to the running back room as a whole, as five of them received carries, but Haynes and Marshall led the way. Michigan tallied 381 yards on the ground — 114 of those came from Underwood — for an average of 6.9 yards per carry.

Haynes collected his third-straight game with over 100 yards on the ground, rushing for 104 yards and tacking on a touchdown to boot. He didn’t have the explosive 70-plus yard run this week — the one he did have was called back for holding — but he was quite consistent regardless.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Marshall tacked on 52 yards on 10 carries with two touchdowns. It was Marshall’s best game of the young season and a good sign for the sophomore running back.

UP: LB Jaishawn Barham

Barham only played one half in this game, coming out after an apparent injury early in the second half. According to acting head coach Biff Poggi, Barham’s injury is nothing to worry about. That’s great news for the Wolverines, because Barham was creating chaos in the first half.

He notched two sacks in the first quarter and made several more big tackles. Barham is a major component of this Michigan defense, given his ability to operate as an edge rusher. His maneuverability allows space for the Wolverines’ loaded linebacker room to flourish.

UP: WR Semaj Morgan

Michigan spread the wealth in the air attack, as seven different players recorded a reception. But Morgan stood out among the group Saturday. He caught four of his five targets for 69 yards and a touchdown.

Morgan was expected to be a large contributor to the offense this year, but had been relatively quiet through the first two games. Morgan made a statement in the first quarter, collecting 60 yards through the first two drives alone, including a 32-yard touchdown catch, his first of the year. The Wolverines will need more receivers to step up, and this game from Morgan is encouraging.

DOWN: WR Andrew Marsh

Despite scoring his first collegiate touchdown, Marsh accounted for two of Michigan’s four penalties. The first one was costly. Marshall burst for a 33-yard touchdown rush, but it was called back for holding on Marsh. The hold was probably unnecessary, as the defender most likely wouldn’t have caught Marshall.

Instead of a touchdown, the Wolverines had to settle for a field goal, which Zvada missed.

Later in the game, Marsh was also called for unnecessary roughness following a play. Michigan scored a touchdown anyway, but it was the second mistake the freshman had made. Outside of the two penalties, Marsh had a good game, but penalties in the wrong situation can be costly.

Other Notables

Freshman running back Jasper Parker and junior running back Bryson Kuzdzal both scored their first career touchdowns…Underwood’s high school teammate, freshman defensive back Elijah Dotson, secured his first career interception…Sophomore tight end Hogan Hansen hauled in his first three catches of the year for 43 yards after an injury kept him out of Week 1. Sophomore Cole Sullivan and senior Jimmy Rolder once again both had strong performances at the linebacker position.