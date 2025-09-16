Guardians vs Tigers: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Cleveland Guardians have won four games in a row and are hoping to secure the final wild-card slot.

The Guardians are 78-71 and are second in the AL Central Division. They are six and a half games behind the Detroit Tigers for first place and only three games back of the final wild-card spot. Cleveland just completed a three-game sweep of the Chicago White Sox. Every game was close and low-scoring, with the Guardians providing late-game offense in all three Sox games.

The Tigers are 85-65 and lead the AL Central Division. They are three games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the top seed in the American League rankings. Detroit recently completed a six-game road trip, finishing 3-3. They just dropped two out of three games to the Miami Marlins, with two of them being close. The offense struggled throughout the series, but the pitching improved near the end.

Spread

Guardians +1.5 (-163)

Tigers -1.5 (+150)

Moneyline

Guardians +127

Tigers -133

Total

OVER 8 (-115)

UNDER 8 (-102)

*The above data was collected on Sept. 16, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Guardians vs Tigers Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in six of Cleveland's last six games.

Cleveland is 9-1 SU in its last 10 games.

Cleveland is 1-4 SU in its last five games against Detroit.

The total has gone OVER in six of Detroit's last seven games.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Detroit's last seven games against Cleveland.

The total has gone OVER in 14 of Detroit's last 18 games at home.

Guardians vs Tigers Injury Reports

Cleveland Guardians

Travis Bazzana, 2B - Day-to-day

Juan Brito, SS - Day-to-day

Lane Thomas, CF - 10-day IL

Will Brennan, RF - 60-day IL

Chase DeLauter, RF - Day-to-day

Jace LaViolette, CF - Out

Justin Boyd, RF - Day-to-day

Detroit Tigers

Javier Baez, CF - Day-to-day

Matt Vierling, CF - 10-day IL

Franyerber Montilla, SS - Day-to-day

Bryce Rainer, SS - Day-to-day

Guardians vs Tigers Predictions and Picks

Cleveland is 37-37 on the road and 9-1 in its last 10 games. The Guardians are ranked 27th in runs scored, 30th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging percentage. They are ranked sixth in ERA.

Jose Ramirez leads the team in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. In the Sox series, Ramirez had one hit and one run scored. The Guardians need to keep the winning ways going and find a way to win another close game. On the mound for Cleveland is Joey Cantillo, who is 5-3, with a 3.46 ERA. He has two quality starts this season, and those outings both came in this month.

Detroit is 46-29 at home and 5-5 in its last 10 games. The Tigers are seventh in runs scored, 13th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging percentage. They are ranked 13th in ERA.

Riley Greene leads the team in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. In the Miami series, he had two hits and two runs scored. Detroit will look to find their offense again and get some consistency from the pitching staff. On the mound for the Tigers is Casey Mize, who is 14-5, with a 3.83 ERA. He has nine quality starts this season and has allowed only one earned run in 12 innings of work against the Guardians.

Best Bet: Under