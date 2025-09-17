Guardians vs Tigers: Odds, Spread, and Total

Cleveland's late-season surge meets Detroit's recent skid tonight as the Guardians and Tigers square off at Comerica Park. First pitch is 6:40 p.m. EST.

Cleveland (79–71) has won five straight to climb within 2.5 games of the final American League Wild Card spot, while Detroit (85–66) looks to steady itself after dropping four of their last five, including yesterday's opener in extra innings. The Guardians plated four runs in the top of the 10th inning to pull out the 7-5 win behind extra-base hits from Steven Kwan, Angel Martinez, Jose Ramirez, and Kyle Manzardo. Logan Allen (7–11, 4.36 ERA) gets the start for Cleveland. The left-hander has given up an average of more than four runs in his last five starts.

Detroit counters with Jack Flaherty (8–13, 4.69), who has 178 strikeouts in 151 2/3 innings but has struggled with the consistency to close out the regular season.

The Guardians' offense continues to run through Jose Ramírez, who paces the club with 28 home runs, 78 RBIs, and a .282 average. Detroit's lineup features Riley Greene, who leads the team with 34 homers and 108 RBIs.

Spread

Guardians +1.5 (-173)

Tigers -1.5 (+149)

Moneyline

Guardians +123

Tigers -136

Total

Over 8 (-105)

Under 8 (-103)

*The above data was collected on Sept. 17, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Guardians vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Guardians are 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 games, including 3-0 on the road.

The Tigers are 5-5 against the spread in the same span, including 2-2 at home.

The Guardians are on a five-game win streak, but are just 1-4 against the Tigers in their last five matchups.

The over has hit in 13 of the Tigers' last 19 games.

The total has gone over in seven of the Guardians' last eight games.

The Tigers are 1-5 in their last six home games against the Guardians.

Guardians vs Tigers Injury Reports

Guardians

John Means, SP — 60-day IL (elbow)

Lane Thomas, CF — 10-day IL (foot)

Nic Enright, RP — 15-day IL (elbow/forearm)

Tigers

Matt Vierling, CF — 10-day IL (oblique)

Javier Baez, CF — Day to day (head)

Sawyer Gipson-Long, RP — 15-day IL (undisclosed)

Paul Sewald, RP — 60-day IL (shoulder)

Kyle Finnegan, RP — 15-day IL (groin)

Guardians vs Tigers Predictions and Picks

"The Guardians have lost once over the last 12 days, and wins like yesterday only add to the confidence. Flaherty will pitch for the first time in a week, and he's allowed 13 runs in his last 20 innings. The Tigers have lost eight of the last 11 games Flaherty has pitched. Not thrilled with either pitcher, but the Guardians have caught fire lately, and I'll bank on that continuing. Give me the Guardians on the road." — Randy Chambers, PickDawgz

"Detroit has the better offense and a deeper roster. Greene, Torkelson, and Carpenter make it harder for opposing pitchers to shut down the lineup, while Flaherty's strikeouts give him a chance to keep Cleveland's light-hitting lineup quiet. The Guardians have relied on pitching all year, but the Tigers' power and home record make them the option in this matchup. Final Score Prediction: Detroit Tigers win 6-3." — David Anicetti, Picks and Parlays