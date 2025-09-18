Biff Poggi Lauds Bryce Underwood’s Maturity On ‘Big Jim’s House’

One thing's certain inside the walls of the Big House: this Michigan Wolverines football team is a loving family, from top to bottom.

Interim head coach Biff Poggi discussed those dynamics in a new "Coffee With The Coach" interview with Jim O'Brien on 94.7 WCSX. He lauded freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood, in particular, for his impressive maturity and kindness for a player of his caliber and age. There's no ego with the 18-year-old Underwood. Combine that with his extraordinary physical talents, then you have a rare prospect in terms of his ability and his leadership off the field.

"He is as nice and as kind of a kid as you'll ever meet," Poggi said of Underwood. "All the things you usually see with people at any age, especially young people that are having a lot of publicity and great success and have been blessed by God with incredible abilities, he's got none of it. The best word I'll use for this kid is, he is kind -- to everybody."

Sherrone Moore, who will be out Saturday against Nebraska due to a 2-game suspension, has instilled a culture of love and respect between the coaches and players, and between the players themselves. Underwood sounds like the perfect match for that.

Poggi, himself a father of five who has coached his own son in the past, does his best to avoid separating the coach from the dad. He prefers to treat the Wolverines locker room like an extension of his family, which is not always the M.O. for football coaches.

"Once you start trying to separate that, you're missing the mark, because really what a coach is supposed to do is love his players," Poggi added. "Sherrone does an unbelievable job of that here loving the kids, they know they're well-loved. And this whole idea that as a coach you have to somehow be this stereotypical knucklehead, is just not how we do it here.

"So, I know from myself, my wife tells me almost every day, remember, you're going to coach a mother's son today. So it gives you a different perspective on it."

You can hear the full interview with Poggi and much more on the latest Go Blue Detroit podcast.

Listen To The Full Podcast Below: