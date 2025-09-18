Guardians vs Tigers: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Cleveland Guardians have won six games in a row and are looking to sweep the Detroit Tigers.

The Guardians are 80-71 and are second in the AL Central Division. They are four and a half games behind the Detroit Tigers for first place, but only two and a half games out of the final wild-card spot. Cleveland won the first game, 7-5 in extra innings, and the second game, 4-0. They only allowed four hits in their last game, and Bo Naylor led the offense with a hit and two RBIs.

The Tigers are 85–67 and lead the AL Central Division. They are four games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the American League's top seed and risk dropping to third place. In this series, the offense is declining, and Detroit has yet to play with a lead. In Game 1, the hits were spread out over the lineup, and in Game 2, the offense failed to get anything going. They must avoid being swept, otherwise the Guardians will think they have a chance to catch them.

Spread

Guardians +1.5 (-116)

Tigers -1.5 (+108)

Moneyline

Guardians +182

Tigers -198

Total

OVER 7 (-122)

UNDER 7 (+105)

*The above data was collected on Sept. 18, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Guardians vs Tigers Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in seven of Cleveland's last eight games.

Cleveland is 6-0 SU in its last six games.

Cleveland is 2-4 SU in its last six games against Detroit.

The total has gone OVER in seven of Detroit's last nine games.

Detroit is 1-5 SU in its last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in six of Detroit's last nine games against Cleveland.

Guardians vs Tigers Injury Reports

Cleveland Guardians

Travis Bazzana, 2B - Day-to-day

Juan Brito, SS - Day-to-day

Lane Thomas, CF - 10-day IL

Will Brennan, RF - 60-day IL

Chase DeLauter, RF - Day-to-day

Jace LaViolette, CF - Out

Justin Boyd, RF - Day-to-day

Detroit Tiger

Matt Vierling, CF - 10-day IL

Franyerber Montilla, SS - Day-to-day

Bryce Rainer, SS - Day-to-day

Guardians vs Tigers Predictions and Picks

Cleveland is 39-37 on the road and 9-1 in its last 10 games. The Guardians are ranked 27th in runs scored, 30th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging percentage. They are ranked sixth in ERA.

Jose Ramirez leads the team in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. In Game 2, Ramirez walked three times and scored once. The Guardians will look to continue to play with leads and keep playing well on both sides of the ball. On the mound for Cleveland is Tanner Bibee, who is 10-11, with a 4.44 ERA. He has 10 quality starts this season, and is coming off of a complete game shutout against the Chicago White Sox.

Detroit is 46-31 at home and 4-6 in its last 10 games. The Tigers are ninth in runs scored, 15th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging percentage. They are ranked 14th in ERA.

Riley Greene leads the team in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. In Game 2, Greene was hitless with a walk. The Tigers have lost five of their last six and the pitching needs to set the tone. On the mound for Detroit is Tarik Skubal, who is 13-5, with a 2.26 ERA. He has 19 quality starts this season and has shutout the Guardians twice this year.

Best Bet: Tigers Spread