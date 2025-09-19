Braves vs Tigers: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Atlanta Braves have won five straight games and are hoping to play spoiler in the Detroit Tigers' playoff seeding.

The Braves are 70-83 and are fourth in the National League East Division. The offense is improving, while the pitching has been giving up approximately three runs each game. Atlanta recently swept the Washington Nationals, outscoring them 31-10. In the final game, the Braves rallied from a three-run deficit and scored in the final four innings. Their power bats came through, with Ronald Acuña Jr. leading the offense with three hits and scoring twice.

The Tigers are 85–68 and lead the AL Central Division. They are four games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the American League's top seed and might tumble to third place. Detroit is also only three and a half games ahead of the Cleveland Guardians for the division lead. The Tigers were just swept by the Guardians, and each loss was close. Detroit is offense is trending down, with only five hits in the final game.

Spread

Braves -1.5 (+157)

Tigers +1.5 (-194)

Moneyline

Braves +106

Tigers -114

Total

OVER 9 (-111)

UNDER 9 (-105)

*The above data was collected on Sept. 19, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Braves vs Tigers Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in four of Atlanta's last five games.

Atlanta is 5-0 SU in its last five games.

Atlanta is 5-0 SU in its last five games against Detroit.

The total has gone OVER in seven of Detroit's last 10 games.

Detroit is 1-6 SU in its last seven games.

The total has gone OVER in six of Detroit's last nine games against Atlanta.

Braves vs Tigers Injury Reports

Atlanta Braves

Jake Fraley, RF - 60-day IL

Sean Murphy, C - 60-day IL

Austin Riley, 3B - 60-day IL

Detroit Tigers

Colt Keith, 2B - Day-to-day

Matt Vierling, CF - 10-day IL

Franyerber Montilla, SS - Day-to-day

Bryce Rainer, SS - Day-to-day

Braves vs Tigers Predictions and Picks

Atlanta is 34-44 on the road and 6-4 in its last 10 games. The Braves are ranked 14th in runs scored, 17th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging percentage. They are ranked 22nd in ERA.

Matt Olson leads the team in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. In the Nationals series, he had 10 hits, including three home runs and nine RBIs. The Braves will look to keep the good vibes going on both sides of the ball. On the mound for Atlanta is Bryce Elder, who is 7-10, with a 5.56 ERA. He has 12 quality starts this season and is coming off of a bad outing, but has still been pitching great in his last few starts.

Detroit is 46-32 at home and 3-7 in its last 10 games. The Tigers are ninth in runs scored, 15th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging percentage. They are ranked 13th in ERA.

Riley Greene leads the team in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. In the Guardians series, Greene had one hit and a walk. The Tigers have lost six of their last seven and the pitching needs to set the tone. On the mound for Detroit is Charlie Morton, who is 9-10, with a 5.56 ERA. He has nine quality starts this season, but the team has lost his last four outings.

Best Bet: Over