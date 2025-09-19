Michigan Wolverines at Nebraska Cornhuskers: Odds, Spread, and Total

Michigan's dicey win over New Mexico earlier this season was made to look better by the UNM Lobos' upset triumph at UCLA last weekend. As for Michigan making up for its loss to Oklahoma, the first step is to get off to a good start in the Big Ten schedule … which begins in a hostile setting this weekend.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers play host to the Michigan Wolverines at 3:30 p.m. EST this Saturday, lifting the lid on 2025's conference slate for both traditional Big Ten powers. Michigan is cast as only a (-128) favorite to prevail, despite owning an active four-game winning streak over Nebraska in the rivalry.

Nebraska comes into Saturday's game at an untested 3-0. The Cornhuskers defeated the Cincinnati Bearcats 20-17 to begin the season. Cincy has rung up its own winning record against cupcakes since then. Nebraska has since blown away Akron and Houston Christian by an aggregate 127-7 score.

Spread

Wolverines -2.5 (-107)

Cornhuskers +2.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Wolverines -123

Cornhuskers +112

Total

OVER 47.5 (-104)

UNDER 47.5 (-111)

*The above data was collected on Sept. 19, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Michigan Wolverines at Nebraska Cornhuskers Betting Trends

Nebraska has gone 4-1-1 ATS in its last six contests.

Michigan is 5-2 against the spread in its last seven games.

Totals went OVER in five of Nebraska's last six home games.

Michigan Wolverines at Nebraska Cornhuskers Injury Reports

Michigan Wolverines

Offensive tackle Andrew Babalola is out with a knee injury.

Quarterback Davis Warren is questionable with a knee injury.

Running back John Volker is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Wide receiver l'Marion Stewart is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Running back Micah Ka'apana is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Wide receiver CJ Charleston is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Running back Donovan Johnson is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Tight end Mac Markway is out with a knee injury.

Wide receiver Demitrius Bell is questionable with a knee injury.

Running back Jamarion Parker is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Wide receiver Jeremiah Jones is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Wide receiver Janiran Bonner is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Michigan Wolverines at Nebraska Cornhuskers Predictions and Picks

Did UM's brave start against three FBS opponents win the Wolverines any accolades? Oh, not much, except for some early Heisman chatter! Nick Meyer of Athlon Sports reports that Michigan and Dallas Cowboys alum Taco Charlton has taken to social media to praise signal-caller Bryce Underwood, predicting “(Underwood) will bring home a championship or perhaps a Heisman Trophy.”

Nebraska is looking for more of a “committee” offense around QB Dylan Raiola. The Cornhuskers' surreal 728 yards of offense in Week 2's 68-0 blowout of Akron included eight UN rushers taking carries, and a fantastic 14 different receivers catching at least one pass from three of Lincoln's quarterbacks.