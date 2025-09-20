Michigan Starts Big Ten Play With Close Road Win Over Nebraska

Controlling the ground game, No. 21 Michigan (3-1 overall, 1-0 Big Ten) took down Nebraska (3-1, 0-1) by a score of 30-27.

Junior running back Justice Haynes was the star of the offense, accounting for 161 total yards — 149 on the ground and 12 through the air — and a touchdown. Freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood didn’t have his best game passing the ball, throwing 12-for-22 for just 105 yards, but his legs came in handy, rushing for 61 yards and a touchdown.

The Wolverines pass rush was dominant, sacking Nebraska sophomore quarterback Dylan Raiola seven times and not allowing him time nor comfort in the pocket.

Michigan navigated scares on both of its first two defensive possessions. Nebraska got to the Wolverines’ 6-yard line on its first drive and the 21-yard line on the second, but exited with zero points due to a turnover on downs and a missed field goal, respectively.

Putting Michigan on the board first, senior kicker Dominic Zvada knocked through a 46-yard field goal. Underwood found his stride on the drive, completing 39 yards through the air to help his Wolverines take a 3-0 lead.

And Michigan got the ball right back. Junior defensive back Jyaire Hill jumped a pass, and his teammate, sophomore linebacker Cole Sullivan, secured the interception off the tip.

The Wolverines didn’t have to settle for a field goal this time, as Underwood broke off a 37-yard touchdown run on the first play of the drive, waltzing untouched into the end zone to extend the first quarter lead to 10-0.

Nebraska forced — and took advantage of — a turnover of its own. Stripping the ball loose from Underwood on a run, jumping on it, and turning it into a field goal.

Getting points on the board seemed to energize the Cornhuskers, quickly getting the Wolverines offense off the field and methodically working the ball into Michigan territory. This time, Nebraska fully capitalized, tying the game at 10-10 with a 26-yard touchdown pass.

Not to be outdone, Haynes busted off a 75-yard touchdown run on the first play of the next drive. The big run has become his calling card this year, and his second 75-yard touchdown of the season gave his squad the 17-10 lead with less than two minutes left in the first half.

With one second remaining in the half, Raiola uncorked a prayer that miraculously found wide receiver Jacory Barney Jr.’s hands in the end zone, sending the teams to the locker room with the score knotted, 17-17.

The second half began with the teams trading punts, but Zvada opened up the scoring by nailing a 56-yard field goal, making it look easy. Michigan took the 20-17 lead with just under eight minutes left in the third quarter.

The Wolverines forced another punt and got the ball right back. This time, it took just two plays to find the end zone — both featuring sophomore running back Jordan Marshall — the second of which was a 54-yard score. On this play, Michigan extended its lead back to 10 points at 27-7.

After it looked like the Wolverines had forced their third straight three-and-out of the half, junior safety Brandyn Hillman got flagged for taunting. Nebraska worked all the way down to Michigan’s 13-yard line, but once again had to settle for the field goal.

As the final 15 minutes began, the Wolverines held a slim 27-20 lead.

Mirroring the start of the third quarter, the fourth quarter began with traded punts, both of the three-and-out variety.

Michigan broke the pattern on the third drive of the quarter, though, picking up a field goal. Largely thanks to Haynes, who accounted for 55 of the 77 yards on the drive, Zvada’s field goal made it a two possession game at 30-20 with 3:54 left to play.

The drive started with 12:40 left in the game, taking nearly nine minutes off the clock and leaving the Cornhuskers with dwindling time to pull off the comeback.

Nebraska quickly worked down the field, scoring a touchdown in just over two minutes to make the score 30-27 with 1:34 remaining, but it wasn’t quick enough.