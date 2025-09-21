Michigan Continues Climb In AP Poll After Winning Conference Opener

For the second straight week, the voters were impressed enough by Michigan’s win to boost it up the AP Poll Top 25 rankings.

In their second rise of the young season, the Wolverines jumped up two spots for the second straight week from No. 21 to No. 19 heading into their bye week.

Michigan pulled off a close 30-27 win against Nebraska Saturday to open up Big Ten play. Many predicted a close matchup, and that’s just what the fans got. Ultimately, the Wolverines’ dominant ground game helped them pull past the Cornhuskers.

Junior running back Justice Haynes led the charge offensively, rushing for 149 yards and a touchdown on a 75-yard burst. Sophomore running back Jordan Marshall added 80 yards and a touchdown, and freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood rushed for 61 yards and a touchdown as well.

All three of Michigan’s touchdowns came on the ground, and the pass game was relatively quiet. Underwood threw 12-for-22 for just 105 yards, but it didn’t matter, as the Wolverines walked away with a win.

The top 5 teams stayed the same, but the order switched up. Miami rose two spots from No. 4 to No. 2, and both Penn State and LSU dropped one spot to make room.

Illinois was the biggest dropper, falling 14 spots from No. 9 to No. 23 after being decimated 63-10 by Indiana, which jumped from No. 19 to No. 11 as a result.

Oklahoma, who handed Michigan its only loss on the year so far, rises into the top 10 at No. 7, after another top-25 win over Auburn.

Here are the complete AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 5:

Ohio State Miami (Fla.) Penn State LSU Georgia Oregon Oklahoma Florida State Texas A&M Texas Indiana Texas Tech Ole Miss Iowa State Tennessee Georgia Tech Alabama Vanderbilt Michigan Missouri USC Notre Dame Illinois TCU BYU

Other teams receiving votes: Auburn, Mississippi St., South Florida, Utah, Arizona St., Memphis, Louisville, Maryland, UNLV, UCF, North Texas

What Michigan Can Do To Keep Climbing

The Wolverines don’t take the field next week, so their fate in the Week 6 poll is out of their hands.

Not only does Michigan get an extra week to prepare for its next bout against Wisconsin, it also welcomes head coach Sherrone Moore back into the building after his two game self-imposed suspension.

In his absence, associate head coach Biff Poggi collected two wins and held it down for Moore. Poggi did his job, but the locker room will certainly be overjoyed to have its coach back.

Just as it was last week, the biggest thing the Wolverines can do is win. With a win, no matter how small, Michigan should continue to move up. But if they want to jump more than two spots each week, they’ll have to be convincing.

The betting odds aren’t out for the game against Wisconsin yet, given it won’t kickoff for another two weeks, but Michigan will most likely be a heavy favorite. The Badgers lost their Big Ten opener to Maryland 27-10, and they will have to face the Wolverines in Ann Arbor.