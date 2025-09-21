Wolverines Ups & Downs: Who Stood Out In A Big Win Over Nebraska?

Michigan’s matchup against Nebraska Saturday afternoon was a test, and the Wolverines passed.

Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., is one of the toughest places to play in the country, Cornhuskers sophomore quarterback Dylan Raiola is one of college football's best passers, and Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore was still not on the sidelines due to suspension.

Even with all the variables, the Wolverines still walked out of Lincoln with a close, impressive win in their first Big Ten game of the season.

Here are four ‘Ups’ and two ‘Downs’ from the conference opener…

UP: RB Justice Haynes

Haynes continued his stellar season Saturday, extending his flawless streak of rushing for at least 100 yards and one touchdown in each game this season. Haynes gained 149 yards and a touchdown on the ground and added 12 yards through the air, picking apart the Cornhuskers defense.

Since the start of the season, Haynes’ big-play potential has been obvious, and he continues to show it off. For the second time this season, Haynes broke off a 75-yard touchdown run, giving his squad a massive boost. This one came right after Nebraska tied the game at 10, stealing the momentum back from the Cornhuskers before they could even feel its benefits.

Outside of the big play, Haynes made something out of nothing on several occasions, keeping the offense rolling when it could have stalled. Haynes has been electrifying all season, and this game was no different.

UP: Michigan Pass Rush

The Michigan defense knew it had a lot on its hands with Raiola, and the Wolverines’ pass rushers didn’t back down. They generated a whopping seven total sacks, with seven different players assisting on at least one. Both senior edge rusher Derrick Moore and graduate defensive lineman Rayshaun Benny accounted for 1.5 total sacks.

Raiola still had a good game through the air, throwing 30-for-41 for 308 yards and three touchdowns, but Michigan’s pressure generated enough negative yardage to stymie his effectiveness.

Also noteworthy, junior linebacker Jaishawn Barham took almost all of his reps as an edge rusher. This proved effective, and allowed Michigan to better utilize its stacked linebacker room.

DOWN: DB Brandyn Hillman

With four minutes left in the third quarter, it appeared Michigan had just secured its third straight three-and-out of the half, but a flag flew in. Hillman was called for unsportsmanlike conduct after taunting the Nebraska sideline following the play.

Instead of punting the ball back to the Wolverines, Nebraska gained momentum and marched down the field to pick up three points. Ultimately, the penalty wasn’t a major undoing, but in such a close game, unneeded penalties such as these can be extremely costly.

Outside of the penalty, Hillman had a respectable game, but the unnecessary penalty is a blemish.

UP: Michigan Offensive Line

Michigan’s offensive line has had a volatile season. It’s had some great moments, but some fallible ones as well. Saturday, the group worked extremely well together. They opened up a plethora of holes in the run game, playing a large part in the Wolverines’ 286 total rushing yards, and they protected freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood quite well, allowing only one sack.

Sophomore running back Jordan Marshall’s 54-yard touchdown run exemplified the offensive line’s success. Sophomore right guard Jake Guarnera picked up a block that opened the initial hole, and graduate center Greg Crippen picked up a crucial second-level block that set Marshall free. The O-line did the dirty work, and Marshall finished it off.

UP: K Dominic Zvada

After two straight weeks in the ‘Down’ category, Zvada finally returned to the form that’s expected from him. He missed only one field goal all last season, but had missed one in each of his last two games entering Saturday’s contest.

He made all three of his attempts, all of which were crucial, including a 56-yarder that tied his career long. Having a great kicker at your disposal is a large privilege, and Zvada is one of the best. The Wolverines just need him to continue to prove it.

DOWN: WR Channing Goodwin

Goodwin had a bit of a rough day Saturday, with a few catchable balls slipping through his hands. Underwood targeted Goodwin five times, but the duo connected only once for five yards. One of the drops came on a great ball from Underwood into the end zone that Goodwin got his fingers on but just couldn’t bring it in.

It isn’t the first time this season that Goodwin has struggled with drops, but he still has a lot of upside. As long as he can clean up some of the drops, he still can be a major contributor to this receiver room looking for answers.

Other Notables

Marshall and Underwood added 80 and 61 yards on the ground, respectively, and both rushed for a touchdown…Senior linebackers Ernest Hausmann and Jimmy Rolder both tallied one sack…Sophomore linebacker Cole Sullivan picked up his second interception of the season with some help from junior defensive back Jyaire Hill’s pass break up.