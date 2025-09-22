Lions vs Ravens: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Detroit Lions will attempt to maintain their outstanding offensive output against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Lions are 1-1 and just defeated the Chicago Bears 52-21 in Week 2. Detroit scored at least 10 points in each quarter, and quarterback Jared Goff completed five touchdown passes. They accumulated nearly 500 yards of offense and were 6-for-7 in the red zone. Time of possession was very even, as the defense forced two turnovers. The Lions' red zone defense went 0-for-2 and should have done better on third-down stops. Aside from that, the offense performed admirably, averaging 8.8 yards per play.

The Ravens are 1-1 and just defeated the Cleveland Browns 41-17 in Week 2. Baltimore scored in each quarter, and their performance improved in the second half. Quarterback Lamar Jackson fired four touchdown passes, and they were 3-for-4 in the red zone. Baltimore lost in total yards 323-242, yet managed to score 40 or more points for the second week in a row. Third down conversions could be improved on both sides of the ball and the defense committed two turnovers.

Spread

Lions +4.5 (+100)

Ravens -4.5 (-104)

Moneyline

Lions +203

Ravens -223

Total

Over 54.5 (+108)

Under 54.5 (-113)

*The above data was collected on Sept. 22, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Lions vs Ravens Betting Trends

Detroit is 12-6 ATS in its last 18 games.

The total has gone OVER in six of Detroit's last eight games.

Detroit is 15-3 SU in its last 18 games.

Baltimore is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Baltimore's last five games.

Baltimore is 6-2 SU in its last eight games.

Lions vs Ravens Injury Reports

Detroit Lions

Shane Zylstra, TE - Injured Reserve

Sione Vaki, RB - Questionable

Trevor Nowaske, LB - Questionable

Marcus Davenport, DE - Questionable

Jamarco Jones, OT - Injured Reserve

Miles Frazier, G - Out

Ezekiel Turner, LB - Injured Reserve

Josh Paschal, DE - Out

Malcolm Rodriguez, LB - Out

Alim McNeill, DT - Out

Colby Sorsdal, OT - Injured Reserve

Justin Herron, OT - Injured Reserve

Kenny Yeboah, TE - Injured Reserve

Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB - Injured Reserve

Kye Robichaux, RB - Injured Reserve

Dan Jackson, S - Injured Reserve

Levi Onwuzurike, DE - Out

Baltimore Ravens

Isaiah Likely, TE - Questionable

Patrick Ricard, FB - Questionable

Kyle Van Noy, LB - Questionable

Marlon Humphrey, CB - Questionable

Rasheen Ali, RB - Questionable

Ar'Darius Washington, S - Out

Emery Jones Jr., OT - Out

Adisa Isaac, LB - Injured Reserve

Dayton Wade, WR - Injured Reserve

Robert Longerbeam, CB - Injured Reserve

Bilhal Kone, CB - Injured Reserve

Lions vs Ravens Predictions and Picks

Detroit currently ranks fifth in passing yards, 15th in rushing yards, third in total points scored, and 21st in scoring defense. Goff went off in Week 2, completing 80% of his throws. He will need all of that efficiency to keep up with the Ravens' offensive output. The Lions have playmakers in their receiving core, and Amon-Ra St. Brown will want to test Baltimore's secondary. The Detroit defense will try to restrict Jackson's huge running plays.

Baltimore is tied for 23rd in passing yards, fifth in rushing yards, first in points scored, and tied for 25th in points allowed. Jackson leads the league in passing touchdowns, and opponents have struggled to stop him. They have a strong core of receivers, and running back Derrick Henry is a major threat in the running game. So far, this team's weakness has been pass protection, and its second-half defense can be fragile. The run defense will attempt to contain David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs.

Best Bet: Over