5 Key Takeaways From Michigan’s First 4 Games

Even after a great finish to the 2024 season with wins over Ohio State and Alabama, the expectations for the 2025 iteration of Michigan football were varied.

With a true freshman at quarterback, a new offensive coordinator, a great deal of talent leaving for the NFL, and a large transfer portal haul, no one quite knew exactly what the 2025 season would bring.

But entering its bye week, Michigan is No. 19 in the country and sports a 3-1 overall record and a 1-0 conference record. The Wolverines have out-performed in some areas, and been underwhelming in others, but they remain in a good spot entering the second third of the regular season.

Here are five key takeaways from Michigan’s first four games…

The Running Game Is Legit

It’s been the hallmark of Wolverines for a while now: Michigan makes its money running the football. And so far this year, junior running back Justice Haynes is making a case for being one of the best running backs in the country.

Haynes has exploded for several huge runs, including two 75-yard touchdowns, but it’s not just his big-play potential that sets him apart. He has showcased elite vision and an ability to act on it. Even when a play seems dead, Haynes can still work his way for five or six yards. He currently ranks third in the country in rushing yards on less volume than everyone in front of him.

Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

Sophomore running back Jordan Marshall has also been quite solid as a complement to Haynes, showcasing his own proclivity for explosive plays even in limited touches. Freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood has also been allowed to show off his speed in the last two games, adding a whole new threat in the rush attack.

These three combined have formed one of the most formidable ground games thus far, and it’s not going away.

Bryce Underwood Is Very Good — But He’s Still A Freshman

Underwood isn’t throwing for 300 yards and three touchdowns every game, that’s just not his role — yet. There’s no doubt that at some point in the future, games like that are in his cards, but right now, that’s not what Michigan needs him to do.

His maturity has been extolled at great length, and perhaps that’s why it’s so easy to forget that he has only experienced four total games at this level. Asking a true freshman — no matter how highly-touted and talented — to throw 40 passes a game right away isn’t necessarily a recipe for sustained success. Underwood is still learning how to play at the college level, and that takes time.

Still, Underwood has been quite good, and he has shown why he was so sought after. He controls the offense very well, and the moment never seems too big. His athleticism and arm talent is obvious, but he still needs more time to hone it in.

The Defensive Line Can Be Dominant

Michigan is tied for eighth in the country for total sacks with 14, and half of them came in a single game. Against Nebraska, the Wolverines collected seven sacks and showcased exactly how dominant their defensive line can be.

Especially with senior linebacker Jaishawn Barham taking most of his reps as an edge rusher, Michigan is able to generate heaps of pressure on opposing quarterbacks. This pressure helps the Wolverines’ secondary as well, easing the burden on the thinner defensive back room to thwart the passing attack.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Michigan lost a lot of defensive line talent like Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant to the NFL, but it appears the group is doing just fine without them.

The Passing Game Is Underwhelming

With the hype surrounding Underwood, many thought that Michigan’s passing attack was going to become extremely prominent, but that hasn’t been the case. While significantly better than last season, the Wolverines are still yet to truly figure it out through the air.

There are many factors that go into this — from run-heavy play calling to a lack of weapons — so it’s not just one thing that has the Wolverines’ passing game struggling. And with the running game as dominant as it has been, Michigan hasn’t needed to force the issue.

Still, if the Wolverines want to take the next step, players other than senior wide receiver Donaven McCulley and senior tight end Marlin Klein are going to have to step up.

The Team Is Bought In, No Matter Who Is On The Sidelines

For two of Michigan’s four games, associate head coach Biff Poggi took over for head coach Sherrone Moore due to a self-imposed two game suspension. Still, the games that Poggi coached may have been Michigan’s two most complete games. This isn’t an indictment against Moore, but a testament to the team’s buy-in to the culture and game plan.

It’s very obvious that the team is 100% behind Moore and are elated to have him back, but the saga isn’t over yet. Moore will miss another game next season as well, but the Wolverines have proven that it doesn’t really affect them. Since 2023, Michigan is 8-0 while having an acting head coach on the sidelines.