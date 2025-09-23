Detroit Tigers vs Cleveland Guardians: Odds, Spread, and Totals

Regular-season games do not get much bigger than tonight's meeting between the Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Guardians. Two weeks ago, the AL Central looked like it was salted away in favor of the Tigers, but a 9-1 stretch from the Guardians has drawn Cleveland to within a game of their rivals, with a chance to tie on the line in this game. This three-game series will likely determine the winner of the division and potentially the only team to represent the AL Central in the postseason.

The Tigers are lucky to be able to call on pitcher Tarik Skubal here. Skubal has been the best starter on the team by a long shot, posting a 2.23 ERA and a 0.88 WHIP over 30 games. Those numbers are indicative of a Cy Young-level of pitching, which the Tigers will need to help secure a victory in what feels like a playoff game in late September. Making this matchup even more encouraging is Skubal's history against the Guardians. He has faced them three times this season, accumulating 22 innings of work while allowing a single run. The lefty clearly dominates Cleveland, and a continuation of those performances would almost certainly see the Tigers stave off the Guardians for one more day.

Attempting to keep pace with Detroit's starter is Gavin Williams. Williams has been surprisingly reliable in his third season with the Guardians, earning a 3.06 ERA and a 1.28 WHIP in 30 starts. Like Skubal, he has an excellent history in this matchup, as he held the Tigers scoreless over 11 innings against them this season. This should be one of the best pitching duels of the league, especially when considering the stakes attached to the game.

Spread

Tigers -1.5 (+124)

Guardians +1.5 (-136)

Moneyline

Tigers -148

Guardians +136

Totals

Over 6.5 (-105)

Under 6.5 (-107)

The above data was collected on Sept. 23, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Tigers vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Tigers are 71-85 ATS this season.

The Tigers are 1-4 ATS in their last five games against the Guardians.

The over is 42-32-1 in Detroit's road games.

The Guardians are 85-71 ATS this year.

The Guardians are 30-19 ATS against AL Central opponents.

The under is 81-66-9 in Cleveland's games this season.

Tigers vs Guardians Injury Reports

Detroit Tigers

Colt Keith, 3B - Out.

Matt Vierling, OF - Out.

Cleveland Guardians

Nic Enright, RP - Out.

Tigers vs Guardians Prediction and Pick