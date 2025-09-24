Tigers vs Guardians: Odds, Spread, and Total

Thanks to another loss, the free-falling Tigers head into Wednesday's 6:40 p.m. EST showdown in Cleveland tied with the Guardians atop the American League Central.

Detroit (85-72) has lost seven straight and can feel pressure from the Astros, who are one game behind the Tigers for the final AL Wild Card spot. Cleveland (85-72) holds the 7-4 head-to-head tiebreaker with Detroit with just five games left in the regular season.

Cleveland, which trailed the Tigers by as many as 15.5 games in July, was still 12.5 games behind in late August. They officially caught Detroit Tuesday, with starter Gavin Williams matching a career high 12 strikeouts in six innings.

Detroit turns to veteran right-hander Jack Flaherty (8-14, 4.60 ERA), who has given up one run or fewer in three of his last four outings. Cleveland counters with Tanner Bibee (11-11, 4.34 ERA), coming off a six-inning start where he gave up one run and struck out eight.

The Tigers lean heavily on Riley Greene, who leads the club in average (.261), home runs (35), and RBIs (110). However, injuries have thinned the lineup, with Javier Baez listed day-to-day and Colt Keith sidelined on the injured list.

Cleveland relies on perennial standout Jose Ramirez (.282, 30 HR, 82 RBIs) to drive an otherwise light-hitting offense that ranks last in the league in team batting average (.226).

Spread

Tigers +1.5 (-186)

Guardians -1.5 (+163)

Moneyline

Tigers +118

Guardians -128

Total

Over 7.5 (-108)

Under 7.5 (-103)

The above data was collected on Sept. 24, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Tigers vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Tigers are 1-9 against the spread in their last 10 games.

The Guardians have won nine of their last 10, going 8-2 against the spread.

The total has gone over in 10 of the Tigers' last 14 games.

The under has hit in 11 of the Guardians' past 14 matchups.

The Tigers are 4-2 in the last six meetings between these two teams in Cleveland.

The Guardians have won 11 of their last 12 games, including all five at home.

Tigers vs Guardians Injury Reports

Tigers

Javier Baez, CF — Day-to-day (neck, face).

Colt Keith, 2B — 10-day IL (back).

Sawyer Gipson-Long, RP — 15-day IL (neck).

Reese Olson, SP — 60-day IL (shoulder).

Guardians

David Fry, 1B — Day-to-day (head).

Lane Thomas, CF — 10-day IL (foot).

Nolan Jones, RF — 10-day IL (oblique).

John Means, SP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Nic Enright, RP — 15-day IL (elbow/forearm).

Tigers vs Guardians Predictions and Picks

"Cleveland was able to work some magic to get the win in game one of this series, and they have reclaimed the AL Central lead. The Guardians are 42-34 at home this year, while the Tigers are 39-37 on the road. Detroit is in the middle of a generational collapse, and they are starting Flaherty, who has allowed one earned run or fewer in three of his last four starts .... This should be another very tightly contested game, but I don't see how we can take the Tigers right now. Take Cleveland to win." — David Racey, Sports Chat Place

"Is the Guardians going to do the unthinkable? What a story, as Cleveland was 15.5 games out of 1st place behind Detroit now they find themselves dead even with them going into tonight's contest. They look to beat the Tigers for the fifth straight time, and with a win it would put them in sole possession of first place. Give the red-hot Guardians a look at home this evening." — Billy Coleman, SportsMemo